SC clears way to set up cattle market in Aftabnagar





The Appellate Division bench led by Justice Obaidul Hasan stayed the High Court (HC) verdict that postponed the decision to set up the cattle market in the area.

Earlier, on May 22, the High Court suspended the tender notice (published on May 2) that called for leases in sacrificial animals' market in the city's Aftbanagar, including vacant spaces from Block-B- H in Eastern Housing of Aftab City and part of Badda Union Parishad.

The notice was signed by the Chief Property Officer of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and published on behalf of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD).

On May 15, lawyer Md Eunus Ali Akonda filed a public interest litigation with the HC seeking its directives not to set up a cattle-market in a residential area like Aftabnagar, terming it as hazardous for the environment.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday cleared the way for setting up a cattle market in Aftabnagar area of the capital ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.The Appellate Division bench led by Justice Obaidul Hasan stayed the High Court (HC) verdict that postponed the decision to set up the cattle market in the area.Earlier, on May 22, the High Court suspended the tender notice (published on May 2) that called for leases in sacrificial animals' market in the city's Aftbanagar, including vacant spaces from Block-B- H in Eastern Housing of Aftab City and part of Badda Union Parishad.The notice was signed by the Chief Property Officer of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and published on behalf of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD).On May 15, lawyer Md Eunus Ali Akonda filed a public interest litigation with the HC seeking its directives not to set up a cattle-market in a residential area like Aftabnagar, terming it as hazardous for the environment.