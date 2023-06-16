Lighter vessel sinks near Ctg port, 13 rescued





Staff Officer (Operations) of Coast Guard Headquarters Lt. Commander Md Ashikur Rahman said there were 13 crew in the vessel and all were rescued immediately by nearby lighter ships.

He said cracks developed at the bottom of the lighter vessel amid inclement weather.

Coast Guard rescue ship 'Metal Shark' was sent to the spot after receiving a call from the National Emergency Service.

Port Authority Secretary Omar Faruk said that no casualties were reported from the incident and it caused no problem in ship movement at the port. �UNB

