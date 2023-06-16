Intensify public awareness campaign against corruption: Prez tells ACC





The president said this when a four-member ACC delegation led by its Chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban.

Mentioning Corruption as the main barrier to development and progress, he told the ACC delegation to launch campaign among the people at the grassroots level to create awareness against corruption.

Former commissioner of ACC Shahabuddin also directed the anti-graft body to speedily complete the inquiry and investigation phases of any case.

During the meeting, the ACC chairman apprised the president of the overall activities of the ACC, President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told reporters at a briefing.

ACC Commissioners Md Mozammel Haque Khan and Md Zahurul Haque and its secretary Mohammad Mahbub Hossain were present. �UNB



