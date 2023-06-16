JU BCL hall units’ confce from Jun 16 to Jul 25





The sessions are scheduled to begin at their respective halls around 3:00pm six years after the expiring of last hall committees.

The dates were announced in a press release jointly signed by JU BCL President Aktaruzzaman Sohel and General Secretary Habibur Rahman Liton on Thursday.

ASM Mostafa Monwar Siddiki Sagar, an activist of Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall unit, said, "This will add a new dimension to JU BCL. We hope that the candidates will be selected who have the ability to take on challenges."

JU BCL President Aktaruzzaman Shohel said, "Candidates will be evaluated and nominated based on their willingness to sacrifice their last drop of blood for our ideology. Candidates must have the ability to successfully navigate the hurdles of the upcoming national election."

