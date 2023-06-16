Video
Treat hypertension patients free of cost

Published : Friday, 16 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Hypertension or high blood pressure is one of the major health conditions, which contributes to the rising number of premature deaths in Bangladesh.

And it has risen from 20 per cent to 34 per cent for men and from 32 per cent to 45 per cent for women. Unfortunately, our super busy schedules, lack of physical exercise and absence of stress management are just increasing the number of hypertension patients. It shows few to no symptoms. People suffering are not even aware of this condition until they undergo life-threatening problems such as heart attack, kidney failure, or stroke. Apart from these health issues, it also causes other chronic conditions like dementia and arrhythmia.

To raise awareness about this danger, the World Hypertension Day is celebrated every year on May 17. It is unfortunate that many people in our country cannot afford those medicines and simply give them up. The government has already taken an appreciable measure of providing medicines for high blood pressure free of cost in some 80 non- communicable disease (NCD) corners across the country. The number of such centres should be increased and poor patients need to be treated free of cost.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab
Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)



