PM gives a boost to Swiss-BD ties







However, Switzerland was one of the first few European countries to have officially recognised Bangladesh in 1972. In the early years of our independence, relations focused primarily on humanitarian aid and later expanded to include a broad set of development cooperation activities.



Switzerland is a long-standing and committed development partner for Bangladesh. Development cooperation is rooted in solidarity, partnership and a common vision of prosperity and sustainable development. Since our independence, Switzerland has been actively contributing in our poverty alleviation and development efforts.



However, the main Swiss export items are machineries for the textile sector, followed by pharmaceutical and chemical products. Textiles and ready-made garments represent more than 90% of Switzerland's imports from Bangladesh.



Swiss investments in Bangladesh are mainly concentrated in chemicals, pharmaceuticals, construction, technical services and fast-moving consumer good sectors.



Optimistically enough, almost all major Swiss multinational companies are present in Bangladesh.



Our joint cooperation schemes aims at improving living conditions of the poor and disadvantaged people through the promotion of income and economic development, more efficient local governance systems, safeguarding human rights and better protection of migrant workers and refugees.



Switzerland has remained a committed, innovative development partner of Bangladesh, working in critical socio-economic areas over the years and supporting programmes in many domains; this has included democratic governance, agriculture, income, and economic development and labour migration.



Bilateral investment and trade ties between Switzerland and Bangladesh have been thriving. Different Swiss companies are venturing into various sectors in Bangladesh. Wider impacts of these investments run deep and generate long-term gains, such as diversity in the business environment and higher local quality standards. Successful cooperation has already brought great benefits.



However, taking our PM's recent call into sincere consideration, we wish the Swiss business community to explore newer avenues to expand our trade and commercial ties. Thus, take our trade and business volume to cross over 4 1 billion.



We expect both nations must ensure frequent political visits to discuss plans to further strengthen ties. We must continue to seek opportunities to improve relations with our existing diplomatic allies.

We believe stronger bilateral ties between us two countries can play a game changing role.



In the end, we appreciate our policy of respect and neutrality to all our foreign friends because friendship towards all and malice towards none.

