

Felling trees seriously damages environment



Nonetheless, both the natural environment and society are today threatened by crises and natural disasters. Loss of wetlands and green spaces, as well as loss of natural diversity, are contributing to global warming and extreme heatwaves. Thousands of trees are being chopped down in Dhaka, Jahangirnagar, Jhenaidah, Habiganj, Tangail, and Moulvibazar for the purpose of development. At least 25% of the country's land area is forest. However, wood today covers just 8% of Bangladesh's territory. Maintaining a precise balance between the terrain and earth-born conditioning is critical for long-term peace. It is advised that a country keep at least 25% of its land wooded in order to preserve ecological balance. However, just 8% of Bangladesh's land is now covered with timber.



This immense gap in forest cover has had a number of negative consequences, including a frequent occurrence of natural calamities such as eye diseases, hunger, and water shortages. Extreme deforestation dry runs have a significant influence on soil humidity and essential vitamins and minerals, reducing agricultural yield. Furthermore, the changing environment, including shifting temperatures and preciousness patterns, has increased the negative effects on worldwide agro affairs.

Significant environmental risks associated with tree felling in Bangladesh include biodiversity loss, climate change speed up, soil erosion, and disruption to the water cycle. Many species, particularly those in the Sundarbans mangrove forest, are threatened by deforestation. The carbon sink function of trees is critical to reducing climate change as their extinction accelerates global warming. Tree felling also disrupts the water cycle and causes soil erosion, as the result in less rain and more drought conditions.



The carelessness of deforestation not only causes environmental deterioration but also breaches current laws, making it an unlawful practice. According to the Forest Products Transport (Control) Rules, 2011 under Section 5 claims that the minimum district-level official of the governing authority shall submit an application to the respective department's forest officer whenever forest products need to be extracted, removed, or transported from property controlled by the Forest Department or other public properties. The forest officer or designated officer shall conduct an investigation and approve the removal and extraction of forest products within 45 working days of the application.

Following approval, the forest officer will place a pass on the forest products and make arrangements for the applicant to submit Form 1 for transportation under certain circumstances. According to the Constitution of Bangladesh under Article 18A claims that the state strives to protect and enhance the environment and to preserve and protect natural resources, biodiversity, wetlands, forests, and wildlife for present and future citizens.



Illegal activities cause significant environmental damage in Bangladesh, including deforestation and biodiversity loss due to illegal brick kilns and construction work. These activities violate the Forest Products Transportation (Control) Rules 2011 and Article 18A of the Constitution of Bangladesh, both of which aim to protect the environment and conserve natural resources. The situation underscores the failure of law enforcement agencies and suggests that increased efforts are needed to prevent such illegal activities and hold offenders accountable.



To address the problem of illegal tree felling in Bangladesh and its impact on the environment, strengthen law enforcement through improved monitoring and control. Launch public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about the importance of forests and promote sustainable practices. Impose tougher penalties and ensure those involved in illegal tree felling are held accountable. By promoting reforestation through community engagement it will be easy to discover sustainable alternatives for brick kilns, such as cleaner technologies or alternative energy sources.



According to Global Forest Watch and the United Nations Environment Programme, now is the time to rethink the relationship between people and nature and prioritize the preservation of the environment and biodiversity at the centre of all activities. Protecting biodiversity, ensuring the protection of nature, taking effective initiatives to implement the Biodiversity and Environment Conservation Act to prevent the destruction of biodiversity, and citizens should be vocal in protecting and implementing the promises made by various states to protect life and nature and biodiversity. At the same time, consumers, citizens and social organizations should be more responsible in controlling the purchase and sale of forest and animal resources including wildlife. Above all, if mankind is to survive on earth, it must learn to live by protecting the ecosystem and biodiversity provided by nature.



The writer is a student, Department of law and Human Rights University of Asia Pacific.

