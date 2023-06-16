

Jute now has turned into an agricultural product



Due to various initiatives of the government to bring back the past glory of jute through modernization and the production of versatile jute products, the contribution of this sector to the national economy is increasing. Jute has been declared as 'Product of the Year' of 2023 and jute as Agricultural Product to increase consumption of jute and jute products and highlight the bright potential of golden fibre globally. According to the decision of the cabinet meeting, the Ministry of Agriculture issued a notification declaring golden fibre jute as an agricultural product and the notification gazette was published on March 1, 2023. Jute will now be included in agricultural credit because it is regarded as an agricultural product, and exports of the product will be eligible for a variety of facilities. According to the Agricultural Marketing Act, the minimum price and reasonable price of jute as an agricultural product will be determined and implemented by the Directorate of Agricultural Marketing.



To increase the use of jute products within the country, with the aim of long-term development and protection of the jute sector including jute cultivation, 'Mandatory Use of Jute Wrap Act-2010', 'Mandatory Use of Jute Wrapping Rules, 2013', 'Jute Act, 2017', National Jute Policy, 2018' and the 'Charcoal Policy, 2022' has been formulated. The production of jute has increased in recent years due to the development of improved varieties of jute and jute-related crops, training and motivation of jute farmers and supply of necessary inputs including high-quality jute seeds.

Initiatives have been taken to increase the export of jute products to European countries by developing internal market management. The registered entrepreneurs of the Jute Diversification Promotion Centre (JDPC) are working on organizing various fairs abroad including the production of multi-purpose jute products of various aesthetic and artistic qualities and promoting multi-purpose jute products in the global market.

Apart from raw jute, after jute yarn, twine, chot and sack, the demand for jute cloth has increased in the world market. About 50 types of jute cloth are being exported to the winter countries. Various handmade jute products and carpets have gained great popularity in Middle Eastern countries. The use of jute sacks is increasing to prevent dams and river erosion to combat the effects of climate change. According to sources of the Jute Directorate, the export of various products made of jute has increased several times. 22 varieties of jute yarn are being exported to 14 countries of the world. Packing equipment, smart jute bags, jute tubs, toys, jute denim, jewellery, mats, shoes, sandals, and baskets are gaining popularity in America and European countries. In addition to this, the demand for jute rope and sacks to drop aid supplies from airplanes to countries ravaged by war or famine has increased. Jute leaf soup and jute coffin are becoming popular in European countries. Besides, this soup is very popular in Thailand, China, and Japan. There is an opportunity to export jute leaves commercially in some countries of the world.



Bangladesh is thinking of making eco-friendly plastic from jute. For this reason, the world-famous Canadian Fell company has appointed their country representative in Bangladesh. 30% of jute will be mixed with plastic to make plastic material, which will be environmentally friendly. The World Trade Organization (WTO) has directed car manufacturers to replace glass, asbestos and plastic used in car bodies with eco-friendly jute. Jute cloth has been described in our ancient literature. There are mentions of Mahar Ali's jute sarees in the Middle Ages, Hazar Boutique jute sarees, and Agun jute sarees in Syed Shamsul Haque's Nurladin's lifetime. Scientists have discovered kudrat-e-khudapartex from jute. In the national and international reality, there is a need to take concerted initiatives among government and private entrepreneurs for the development of jute cultivation and multi-purpose utilization of jute fibre under changing conditions. There is no alternative to the modernization of jute to ensure its versatile use.



Although the use of artificial fibres has increased over time, in the current era of sustainable development, there has been a huge demand for eco-friendly jute and jute products worldwide. As compared to any other country, the topography and soil of Bangladesh are particularly suitable for jute production, there is a demand for jute and jute products in around 60 countries of the world. To meet this demand of the world, we must work to spread jute globally. Jute has great potential to return to its golden past.



The author is a Principal Scientific Officer, Breeding Division, Bangladesh Jute Research Institute (BJRI)

