

Young generation must be digitally skilled: Dipu Moni



CodersTrust is creating that opportunity here; and some will have scope to work on technology, some on robotics and some on cyber security and more, she added.



She was speaking as the chief guest at the campus opening ceremony of CodersTrust in Chattogram. The inaugural ceremony was held at a city hotel on Tuesday. CodersTrust's Chittogram campus was also opened at Clifton Plaza in Agrabad on this day.

The institute is working to make the new generation people skilled, provide them with employment, and make them fit to adapt to the changing world.



The Education Minister said, CodersTrust is playing a positive role in transforming the young generation of Bangladesh into a skilled and digital workforce.



Chaired by internationally reputed award-winning IT entrepreneur and the founder of CodersTrust Aziz Ahmed, the function was also addressed, among others, by Waseqa Ayesha Khan, MP, chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Prof Dr Shirin Akhter, vice-chancellor of Chittagong University, Prof Dr Md Mashiur Rahman, vice-chancellor of National University of Bangladesh, Dr Aminur Rahman idc, divisional commissioner of Chattogram; and Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman, deputy commissioner of Chattogram, as special guests.



Speaking on the occasion, Aziz Ahmed said, "Even after getting the highest degree of the university, many people take three to five years to get jobs. Through CodersTrust, we are able to take these students to the job market quickly with their digital skills". The efficiency of information technology is an important factor in the country's education system, and young generation should be skilled in IT, said Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni, MP.CodersTrust is creating that opportunity here; and some will have scope to work on technology, some on robotics and some on cyber security and more, she added.She was speaking as the chief guest at the campus opening ceremony of CodersTrust in Chattogram. The inaugural ceremony was held at a city hotel on Tuesday. CodersTrust's Chittogram campus was also opened at Clifton Plaza in Agrabad on this day.The institute is working to make the new generation people skilled, provide them with employment, and make them fit to adapt to the changing world.The Education Minister said, CodersTrust is playing a positive role in transforming the young generation of Bangladesh into a skilled and digital workforce.Chaired by internationally reputed award-winning IT entrepreneur and the founder of CodersTrust Aziz Ahmed, the function was also addressed, among others, by Waseqa Ayesha Khan, MP, chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Prof Dr Shirin Akhter, vice-chancellor of Chittagong University, Prof Dr Md Mashiur Rahman, vice-chancellor of National University of Bangladesh, Dr Aminur Rahman idc, divisional commissioner of Chattogram; and Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman, deputy commissioner of Chattogram, as special guests.Speaking on the occasion, Aziz Ahmed said, "Even after getting the highest degree of the university, many people take three to five years to get jobs. Through CodersTrust, we are able to take these students to the job market quickly with their digital skills".