Six females among seven ‘commit suicide’







BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by jumping under a moving train in Bagha Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.



The deceased was identified as Matiur Rahman, 22, son of Israfil Hossain, a resident of Jhina Rail Gate Para Village in the upazila.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Tujam Uddin said the youth jumped before a Rajshahi-bound commuter train from Ishwardi at around 8 am as his wife left his family and went to her father's house a few days back over a family feud.



Being informed, railway police members recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members, the UP member added. Sub-Inspector (SI) of Ishwardi Railway Police Station (PS) Harunuzzaman Rumel confirmed the incident.



BETAGI, BARGUNA: A teenage girl has reportedly committed suicide in Betagi Upazila of the district on Tuesday night hearing the news of her mother's pregnancy.



The deceased was identified as Mst Amena, 17, daughter of Md Zakir Hossain, a resident of Dakshin Karuna Village under Buramajumder Union of the upazila. She was an eleventh grader at Kawnia College.



The deceased's father Md Zakir Hossain said his wife got pregnant three months back. Hearing the news, Amena stopped talking with her mother. However, Amena consumed poisonous gas tablets in the house at around 9 pm out of huff with her mother.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Betagi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Amena to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, but she died before being taken there.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barguna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Betagi PS Inspector (Investigation) Sanjay Majumder confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



JHALAKATI: A female madrasa student has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Rajapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.



The deceased was identified as Keya Moni, 15, daughter of Abdul Majid Khan, a resident of Challish Kahnia Village in the upazila. She was a ninth grader at Uttampur Challish Kahania Dakhil Madrasa.



According to police and local sources, Keya Moni might have committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her room at around 8 pm when her family members were not at home.



Later on, police recovered the body from the house.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajapur PS Pulak Chandra Roy confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



KISHOREGANJ: A teenage girl has reportedly committed suicide after hearing that her 12-year-old brother drowned in a canal in Bhairab Upazila of thedistrict on Monday evening.



The incident took place in Chandib Mollabari area under the municipality.



The deceased were identified as Nirob Molla, 12, and his elder sister Naza Begum, 18, son and daughter of Basir Molla, residents of Ward No. 10 under the municipality. Nirob was a sixth grader of Blue-Bird School and Naza was a twelfth grader of Rafiqul Islam Mohila College in the area.



Quoting locals, Bhairab PS OC Mohammad Maksudul Alam said Nirob along with others went to play football in a field adjacent to his house. At one point of playing, the football fell into a canal. Nirob slipped and drowned into the canal while he was trying to pick up the football.



He was taken to Bhairab Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Meanwhile, Naza jumped from the rooftop of their three-storey building after hearing the death news of her brother. She was critically injured at that time.



Relatives rushed her to Bhairab Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). Later on, she succumbed to her injuries at the DMCH at around 9 pm while undergoing treatment.



Basir Molla, the deceased's father, said, "Naza could not accept Nirob's death in any way. She was saying that she would not survive without her brother and jumped from the rooftop in the evening."



The bodies were handed over to the deceased's family members without autopsies and separate unnatural death cases were filed in this regard, the OC added.



JOYPURHAT: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Monday noon.



The incident took place in Nakurgachi area under the upazila at around 2 pm.



The deceased was identified as Sumaiya Akhter, 20, daughter of Rashidul Islam. She used to live with her mother in Nakurgachi area.



According to the deceased's family members, Sumaiya had a feud with her in-laws and for that reason she started living with her mother. In the afternoon, she hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house when her mother went to neighbouring Naoda Village.



Later on, locals brought down the hanging body as the deceased's mother shouted for help.



Panchbibi PS OC Jahidul Haque said being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Monday.



Deceased Rumi Akhter, 22, was the wife of Saudi Arabia expatriate Riaz Hossain, a resident of Charjangalia area under Hazirhat Union in the upazila.



Police sources said Rumi got married with Riaz about four years back. The couple blessed with a son. Rumi lived in his husband's house along with her mother-in-law. Her mother-in-law went to visit Rumi's sister-in-law's house on Sunday. However, Rumi hanged herself from the ceiling of her room at dawn on Monday.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Kamalnagar PS OC Mohammad Solaiman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



FARIDPUR: A woman has reportedly committed suicide by taking poison in Saltha Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shabjan Begum, 55, wife of Atiar Molla, a resident of Bhabukdia Village under Gatti Union in the upazila.



Quoting locals, police said Shabjan had a feud with her husband over an extramarital affair for long. Following the feud, she attempted to take her life by taking poison in the morning and fell sick.



Relatives rescued her and took to a local health complex, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital in critical condition, but she died on the way to the hospital at around 11 am.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Saltha PS SI Tanmay Chakrabarty confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.



