UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR, June 15: Police arrested two Rohingya arms suppliers along with firearms in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Wednesday.



The arrested persons are: Abu Bakar Siddique, 30, and Saddam Hussain, 20. Both of them are residents of a Rohingya camp.





At that time, two firearms and 50 rounds of bullets were also seized from their possession.



However, legal action would be taken against the arrested, the OC added.



UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR, June 15: Police arrested two Rohingya arms suppliers along with firearms in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The arrested persons are: Abu Bakar Siddique, 30, and Saddam Hussain, 20. Both of them are residents of a Rohingya camp.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ukhiya Police Station Sheikh Mohammad Ali said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers arrested the two arms suppliers from Battali area near Kotbazar in the afternoon.At that time, two firearms and 50 rounds of bullets were also seized from their possession.However, legal action would be taken against the arrested, the OC added.