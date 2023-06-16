Three men murdered in 2 dists







DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Two people have been killed and at least 20 others injured in a clash in between two groups over a trivial matter in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.



The incident took place in Bhurkapara Hatkhola Village under Moricha Union of the upazila at around 5:30 pm.

The deceased were identified as Bajlu Malitha, 42, and Vels Malith, 40, residents of the village.



According to police and local sources, one Farid Khasru's cattle damaged Bajlu's jute field in the afternoon which sparked an argument between Bajlu and Farid''s group.



At one stage of the argument, members of the two groups were locked into a fight and started exchanging bullets aiming each other. The duo died on the spot and at least 20 others were critically wounded at that time.



The injured were taken to Daulatpur and Bheramara Upazila Health Complexes.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daulatpur Police Station (PS) Mojibor Rahman said after being informed, police rushed there and brought the situation under control.



However, additional police have been deployed there and legal actions would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



NARAYANGANJ: A young man was reportedly stabbed to death by miscreants at Fatullah in the district on Wednesday.



The incident took place in Rasulpur area in the morning.



The deceased was identified as Hafizur Rahman Sohan, 26, son of Jahangir Alam a resident of the area. He was a cement trader by profession.



The deceased's father Jahangir Alam said, "As far as I know, one Joynal's son along with some others stopped Sohan and stabbed him in front of Joynal's garage in Rasulpur area in the morning while he was going to his shop riding by a motorcycle."



He was then rescued by locals and rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) at around 9:10 pm, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



DMCH Police Outpost In-Charge Md Bachchu Mia confirmed the incident.



Later on, the body was sent to the hospital morgue for an autopsy and the matter has been reported to the PS concerned, the police official added.



