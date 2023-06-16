Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 June, 2023, 7:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three men murdered in 2 dists

Published : Friday, 16 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Our Correspondents

Three men have been murdered and at least 20 others injured in separate incidents in two districts- Kushtia and Narayanganj, on Wednesday.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Two people have been killed and at least 20 others injured in a clash in between two groups over a trivial matter in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place in Bhurkapara Hatkhola Village under Moricha Union of the upazila at around 5:30 pm.

The deceased were identified as Bajlu Malitha, 42, and Vels Malith, 40, residents of the village.

According to police and local sources, one Farid Khasru's cattle damaged Bajlu's jute field in the afternoon which sparked an argument between Bajlu and Farid''s group.

At one stage of the argument, members of the two groups were locked into a fight and started exchanging bullets aiming each other. The duo died on the spot and at least 20 others were critically wounded at that time.

The injured were taken to Daulatpur and Bheramara Upazila Health Complexes.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daulatpur Police Station (PS) Mojibor Rahman said after being informed, police rushed there and brought the situation under control.

However, additional police have been deployed there and legal actions would be taken in this regard, the OC added.

NARAYANGANJ: A young man was reportedly stabbed to death by miscreants at Fatullah in the district on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Rasulpur area in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Hafizur Rahman Sohan, 26, son of Jahangir Alam a resident of the area. He was a cement trader by profession.

The deceased's father Jahangir Alam said, "As far as I know, one Joynal's son along with some others stopped Sohan and stabbed him in front of Joynal's garage in Rasulpur area in the morning while he was going to his shop riding by a motorcycle."

He was then rescued by locals and rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) at around 9:10 pm, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

DMCH Police Outpost In-Charge Md Bachchu Mia confirmed the incident.

Later on, the body was sent to the hospital morgue for an autopsy and the matter has been reported to the PS concerned, the police official added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Young generation must be digitally skilled: Dipu Moni
Six females among seven ‘commit suicide’
Two Rohingyas arrested with firearms at Ukhiya
Three men murdered in 2 dists
Nakugaon Land Port at Nalitabari turns vibrant
BFSA holds seminar on building smart Bangladesh
Four unnatural deaths in four districts
2,000 farmers get paddy seeds, fertiliser in Gopalganj


Latest News
Govt doesn’t interfere with press freedom: Hasan tells Parliament
Interbank dollar exchange rate jumped to Tk109
India, Pakistan brace for winds, flash flooding as Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall
Bangladesh has 10-year reserve of natural gas: Nasrul Hamid
Abolish or amend DSA for the sake of democracy, Menon urges govt
President asks university authorities to ensure quality of research
PM calls for not assigning 4IR tools to hurt humanity
Bangladesh beat Cambodia
US Congressman's tweet to hold Bangladesh govt accountable for 'rights violations'
Zakir Hasan, Najmul Shanto fifties give Bangladesh huge lead over Afghanistan
Most Read News
Verdict against GK Shamim, 7 others on June 25
Two Central Hospital doctors confess 'negligence' behind newborn's death
Newborn's death of wrong treatment: 2 Central Hospital's doctors held
2,000 farmers get paddy seeds, fertilizers in Gopalganj
When our politicians are gripped by ‘American Fever’
Smart network construction requires skilled manpower: Mannan
Mother, daughter stabbed dead at Noakhali house, attacker held
Fakhrul must apologise for indecent comments on polls: Quader
Mother, 7-month-old son among 3 killed in Sirajganj accident
Super food Mesta can reduce nutritional deficiency
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft