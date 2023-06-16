Video
Friday, 16 June, 2023
Countryside

BFSA holds seminar on building smart Bangladesh

Published : Friday, 16 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Our Correspondent


BOGURA, June 15: A workshop on 'The role of Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) to build a Smart Bangladesh' was held in the district on Wednesday.

Bogura BFSA organized the seminar at Circuit House in the district town in the morning.
Bogura Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saiful Islam was present as the chief guest at the programme with Additional District Magistrate Afsana Yasmin in the chair.

DC Saiful Islam said in his speech, "Smart food safety management system covers the entire supply chain. Therefore, technology will be used to ensure food safety and quality standards."

Bogura Local Government Deputy Director Masum Ali Beg, District Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Shafiul Azam, Additional Superintendent of Police Snigdha Akter and former district freedom fighters commander Ruhul Amin also spoke at the workshop.

At that time, officials of various public and private organizations and journalists participated in the workshop. Later on, various proposals were presented to ensure safe food in the district.


