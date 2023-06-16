Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 June, 2023, 7:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four unnatural deaths in four districts

Published : Friday, 16 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondents

Four people including a minor child died in separate unnatural incidents in four districts- Noakhali, Narayanganj, Kushtia and Dinajpur, recently.

NOAKHALI: A medical representative of a pharmaceutical died after an electric pole fell on him in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Tanvir Hossain, 29, hailed from Kachua Upazila in Chandpur District. He was a medical representative of ACI Pharmaceuticals in Sonapur area under Noakhali Municipality.

According to local sources, Tanvir was going to his sub-centre office in Sonapur Bazar in the morning. At that time, when he reached Sonapur Zero Point, an electric pole of Bangladesh Power Development Board fell down on him. He died on the spot.

Later on, police recovered the body and took it to the Sonapur Police Outpost.

Sonapur Police Outpost In-Charge Sub-Inspector Jisan Ahmed confirmed the incident.

NARAYANGANJ: A man, who sustained burn injuries in a TV explosion in Boubazar area of Siddhirganj Upazila in the district on Saturday night, died on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nazrul Islam, 40.

Earlier, on Saturday night, Nazrul along with his wife and daughter sustained severe burn injuries after their television exploded.

The injured are Nazrul Islam's wife Roksana Begum, 35, and their daughter Nadia, 13.

Later on, they were rescued and taken to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, said their landlord Joge Mia.

On Wednesday morning, Nazrul breathed his last in the hospital while undergoing treatment.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Outpost In-Charge Bachchu Mia confirmed the incident.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A one-and-a-half-year-old minor child died as semolina stuck with his throat in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The incident took place in Kaipal Hisna Mor under Mathurapur Union of the upazila at around 10:30 pm.
The deceased was identified as Tanvir, son of Milan Ali of the area.

It was known that semolina was stuck in Tanvir's throat while his mother was feeding him, which left the child sick.

He was taken to Daulatpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

NAWABAGNJ, DINAJPUR: A farmer died from snakebite in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Shamsul Islam, 38, son of Jahir Uddin, a resident of Mogarpara Village under Mahmudpur Union in the upazila.

Mahmudpur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Hasan Mohammad Salah Uddin said a venomous snake bit Shamsul at around 8 pm while he was going to a mango orchard from the house to guard the fruits, which left him critically injured.

Injured Shamsul was rescued, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, the UP chairman added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Young generation must be digitally skilled: Dipu Moni
Six females among seven ‘commit suicide’
Two Rohingyas arrested with firearms at Ukhiya
Three men murdered in 2 dists
Nakugaon Land Port at Nalitabari turns vibrant
BFSA holds seminar on building smart Bangladesh
Four unnatural deaths in four districts
2,000 farmers get paddy seeds, fertiliser in Gopalganj


Latest News
Govt doesn’t interfere with press freedom: Hasan tells Parliament
Interbank dollar exchange rate jumped to Tk109
India, Pakistan brace for winds, flash flooding as Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall
Bangladesh has 10-year reserve of natural gas: Nasrul Hamid
Abolish or amend DSA for the sake of democracy, Menon urges govt
President asks university authorities to ensure quality of research
PM calls for not assigning 4IR tools to hurt humanity
Bangladesh beat Cambodia
US Congressman's tweet to hold Bangladesh govt accountable for 'rights violations'
Zakir Hasan, Najmul Shanto fifties give Bangladesh huge lead over Afghanistan
Most Read News
Verdict against GK Shamim, 7 others on June 25
Two Central Hospital doctors confess 'negligence' behind newborn's death
Newborn's death of wrong treatment: 2 Central Hospital's doctors held
2,000 farmers get paddy seeds, fertilizers in Gopalganj
When our politicians are gripped by ‘American Fever’
Smart network construction requires skilled manpower: Mannan
Mother, daughter stabbed dead at Noakhali house, attacker held
Fakhrul must apologise for indecent comments on polls: Quader
Mother, 7-month-old son among 3 killed in Sirajganj accident
Super food Mesta can reduce nutritional deficiency
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft