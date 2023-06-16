Four unnatural deaths in four districts







NOAKHALI: A medical representative of a pharmaceutical died after an electric pole fell on him in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Tanvir Hossain, 29, hailed from Kachua Upazila in Chandpur District. He was a medical representative of ACI Pharmaceuticals in Sonapur area under Noakhali Municipality.

According to local sources, Tanvir was going to his sub-centre office in Sonapur Bazar in the morning. At that time, when he reached Sonapur Zero Point, an electric pole of Bangladesh Power Development Board fell down on him. He died on the spot.



Later on, police recovered the body and took it to the Sonapur Police Outpost.



Sonapur Police Outpost In-Charge Sub-Inspector Jisan Ahmed confirmed the incident.



NARAYANGANJ: A man, who sustained burn injuries in a TV explosion in Boubazar area of Siddhirganj Upazila in the district on Saturday night, died on Wednesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Nazrul Islam, 40.



Earlier, on Saturday night, Nazrul along with his wife and daughter sustained severe burn injuries after their television exploded.



The injured are Nazrul Islam's wife Roksana Begum, 35, and their daughter Nadia, 13.



Later on, they were rescued and taken to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, said their landlord Joge Mia.



On Wednesday morning, Nazrul breathed his last in the hospital while undergoing treatment.



Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Outpost In-Charge Bachchu Mia confirmed the incident.



DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A one-and-a-half-year-old minor child died as semolina stuck with his throat in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Monday night.



The incident took place in Kaipal Hisna Mor under Mathurapur Union of the upazila at around 10:30 pm.

The deceased was identified as Tanvir, son of Milan Ali of the area.



It was known that semolina was stuck in Tanvir's throat while his mother was feeding him, which left the child sick.



He was taken to Daulatpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



NAWABAGNJ, DINAJPUR: A farmer died from snakebite in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.



The deceased was identified as Shamsul Islam, 38, son of Jahir Uddin, a resident of Mogarpara Village under Mahmudpur Union in the upazila.



Mahmudpur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Hasan Mohammad Salah Uddin said a venomous snake bit Shamsul at around 8 pm while he was going to a mango orchard from the house to guard the fruits, which left him critically injured.



Injured Shamsul was rescued, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, the UP chairman added.



