2,000 farmers get paddy seeds, fertiliser in Gopalganj

GOPALGANJ, June 15: About 2,000 marginal farmers of Kotalipara Upazila in the district were distributed Aman rice seeds and fertiliser on Thursday.Kotalipara Upazila Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) organized a distribution programme at the Upazila Parishad hall room in the morning with the aim of increasing the production of Aman paddy during dry season.Gopalganj DAE Deputy Director Abdul Quader Sardar distributed these seeds and fertiliser as the chief guest with Kotalipara Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ferdous Wahid in the chair.Upazila Agriculture Officer Nitul Roy, Engineer Shafiul Azam, Agricultural Extension Officer Debashish Das, Assistant Plant Conservation Officer Krittibas Pandey, and farmer Abdul Hai Sheikh spoke at the programme.Upazila Agriculture Officer Nitul Roy said each farmer has been provided 5 kg of Karo Ropa Aman rice seeds and 20 kg of fertiliser.