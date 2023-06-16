Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 June, 2023, 7:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

2,000 farmers get paddy seeds, fertiliser in Gopalganj

Published : Friday, 16 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent


GOPALGANJ, June 15: About 2,000 marginal farmers of Kotalipara Upazila in the district were distributed Aman rice seeds and fertiliser on Thursday.

Kotalipara Upazila Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) organized a distribution programme at the Upazila Parishad hall room in the morning with the aim of increasing the production of Aman paddy during dry season.
Gopalganj DAE Deputy Director Abdul Quader Sardar distributed these seeds and fertiliser as the chief guest with Kotalipara Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ferdous Wahid in the chair.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Nitul Roy, Engineer Shafiul Azam, Agricultural Extension Officer Debashish Das, Assistant Plant Conservation Officer Krittibas Pandey, and farmer Abdul Hai Sheikh spoke at the programme.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Nitul Roy said each farmer has been provided 5 kg of Karo Ropa Aman rice seeds and 20 kg of     fertiliser.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Young generation must be digitally skilled: Dipu Moni
Six females among seven ‘commit suicide’
Two Rohingyas arrested with firearms at Ukhiya
Three men murdered in 2 dists
Nakugaon Land Port at Nalitabari turns vibrant
BFSA holds seminar on building smart Bangladesh
Four unnatural deaths in four districts
2,000 farmers get paddy seeds, fertiliser in Gopalganj


Latest News
Govt doesn’t interfere with press freedom: Hasan tells Parliament
Interbank dollar exchange rate jumped to Tk109
India, Pakistan brace for winds, flash flooding as Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall
Bangladesh has 10-year reserve of natural gas: Nasrul Hamid
Abolish or amend DSA for the sake of democracy, Menon urges govt
President asks university authorities to ensure quality of research
PM calls for not assigning 4IR tools to hurt humanity
Bangladesh beat Cambodia
US Congressman's tweet to hold Bangladesh govt accountable for 'rights violations'
Zakir Hasan, Najmul Shanto fifties give Bangladesh huge lead over Afghanistan
Most Read News
Verdict against GK Shamim, 7 others on June 25
Two Central Hospital doctors confess 'negligence' behind newborn's death
Newborn's death of wrong treatment: 2 Central Hospital's doctors held
2,000 farmers get paddy seeds, fertilizers in Gopalganj
When our politicians are gripped by ‘American Fever’
Smart network construction requires skilled manpower: Mannan
Mother, daughter stabbed dead at Noakhali house, attacker held
Fakhrul must apologise for indecent comments on polls: Quader
Mother, 7-month-old son among 3 killed in Sirajganj accident
Super food Mesta can reduce nutritional deficiency
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft