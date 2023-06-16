Video
Home Countryside

Two minors drown in Dinajpur, Bhola

Published : Friday, 16 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondents

Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Bhola, in three days.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A minor child drowned in a pond in Birampur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdulla, 4, son of Al Amin, a resident of Bijul Mograpara Village under Dior Union in the upazila.

It was known that the child fell down into a pond next to their house in the morning while he was playing near its bank.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Birampur Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A minor child drowned in a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The incident took place in Balurchar area under Ward No. 6 of Kalma Union in the upazila at around 2 pm.

The deceased was identified as Abdullah, 3, son of Md Farid, a resident of the area.

According to the deceased's family members, the child was playing on the house yard at noon when his mother was busy in the kitchen. After finishing her work, she found the child was not there and started searching for him. She, later, saw the child was floating in the pond and rescued him.

Later on, Abdullah was taken to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Lalmohan Police Station Md Mahbubur Rahman said the body was handed over to the deceased's family members upon their request and an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.


