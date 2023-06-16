Video
Five jailed in different cases

Published : Friday, 16 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondents

Separate courts in three days sentenced five people to jail in different terms in two districts- Chapainawabganj and Natore.
CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A court in the district on Wednesday has sentenced two people to life-term of imprisonment in arms smuggling case.

District and Sessions Judge Md Adib Ali handed down the verdict.
The condemned convicts are: Alamin Khandaker, 29, of Pabna District, and Mojibur Rahman Dhula, 45, of Shibganj Upazila of Chapainawabganj.

Public Prosecutor of the court Nazmul Azam Tipu confirmed the matter.

According to the case statement, on October 8, 2019, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) seized a truck carrying arms in front of 'M/S Rakib and Brothers Filing Station' in Dhoppukur Village of Shibganj Upazila in the district.

They also seized seven pistols, five shooter guns, 40 rounds of bullets and 13 magazines from the truck and detained two people in this connection.

Later on, RAB official Sub-Inspector Yusuf Ali Bhuiyan filed a case with Shibganj Police Station (PS) against the duo.

NATORE: A court here sentenced three persons to jail cancelling bail of a beating case in Singra Upazila of the district.
 
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of the court Rowshan Alam gave the order on Monday after hearing the details of the case.
 
The three convicts are: Moinul Haque Chunu, chairman Kalom Union Parishad (UP) under Singra Upazila, Ramizul Islam, and Alam Hossain.

According to the case statement, Emdadul Haque Bablu, senior vice-president of Kalom Union Unit of Awami League and some others were seriously injured by the supporters of Chairman Moinul Haque Chunu following the UP election at Noorpur Bazar in Singra Upazila on 22 April.

Later on, Enamul Haque Zaglu, brother of victim Emdadul Haque Bablu, submitted a written complain to the local PS against 21 people mentioning Chairman Moinul Haque Chunu as the prime accused.

It is mentionable that the accused persons took advanced bail for six months from the high court in this case. At that same time, they were told to attain in the court within six weeks.

According to the order, the accused persons came to the Chief Judicial Court in Natore and prayed for bail, but the court cancelled it and sent them to jail.


