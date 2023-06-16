Video
With Blinken trip, US and China seek stability but no breakthroughs

Published : Friday, 16 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

WASHINGTON, June 15: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pays a rare visit to China this weekend as the two powers seek greater predictability in their tense relationship, but neither side expects any substantive improvement.

Blinken will hold talks Sunday and Monday in Beijing on the first trip by a top US diplomat in nearly five years, rescheduling a visit that was scrapped in February after the United States said it detected -- and later shot down -- a Chinese spy balloon.

Blinken is also expected to meet President Xi Jinping, who has been invited to San Francisco when the United States hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in November.

Relations between the world's two largest economies have tanked in recent years over Taiwan, trade and human rights, among a litany of other issues.

Daniel Kritenbrink, the top State Department official for East Asia, said that the United States was "realistic" about what Blinken could achieve.

"We're not going to Beijing with the intent of having some sort of breakthrough or transformation," Kritenbrink told reporters.

Instead, Blinken is coming with a "sincere desire to manage our competition in the most responsible way possible."

The United States hopes the trip "will, at a minimum, reduce the risk of miscalculation so that we do not veer into potential conflict."

US policymakers across party lines have spoken of China as the foremost US competitor, even as President Joe Biden also focuses on countering Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Despite extending an invitation to Blinken, China has struck a confrontational tone including in its readout of a call between Blinken and Foreign Minister Qin Gang to prepare for the trip.

And last month Xi warned that China must consider "worst-case and extreme scenarios, and prepare to endure the significant test of high winds and choppy waters, and even dangerous storms."

Shi Yinhong, director of the American Studies Institute at Renmin University of China, said that both powers want to prevent military conflict.

China and the United States "wish to prevent their rivalries and confrontations from deteriorating much further, mainly through more and higher-level talks," Shi said. But "neither of them has given or is prepared to give any major and lasting concession to the other," he said.

Kurt Campbell, who leads Asia policy at the White House, told reporters that the United States had recognized that "efforts to shape or reform China over several decades have failed."

Jacob Stokes, a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, said that Blinken's trip showed a new stage in the US relationship with China -- trying to maintain stability even while still focusing on the competition.    �AFP



