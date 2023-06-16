Gales lash India and Pakistan coast as Cyclone Biparjoy hits

Video
Published : Friday, 16 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

MANDVI, June 15: Howling gales and crashing waves pounded the coastline of India and Pakistan on Thursday as Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall, with more than 175,000 people fleeing the storm's predicted path.

Indian forecasters have warned that Biparjoy, whose name means "disaster" in Bengali, was likely to devastate homes and tear down power lines as it barrels through the western state of Gujarat.

The storm hit the coastline with winds of 125 kilometres per hour (78 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 140 km/h at 6:30 pm (1330 GMT), the Indian Meterological Department said in a bulletin.

Coastal areas would continue to feel the full force of the storm through to midnight, state IMD director Manorama Mohanty told AFP.

The United States' Joint Typhoon Warning Center forecast the storm would continue overnight into Pakistan's Sindh province, home to the port megacity of Karachi.

Jayantha Bhai, a 35-year-old shopkeeper in the Gujarat beach town of Mandvi, told AFP before the storm hit on Thursday that he was afraid for his family's safety.

"This is the first time I've experienced a cyclone," said Bhai, a father of three boys aged between eight and 15, who planned to wait out the cyclone in his small concrete home behind the shop.

"This is nature, we can't fight with it," he said, as driving rain lashed his home.

Low-lying roads started to flood on Thursday afternoon after hours of rain.

Gusting winds earlier blew sheets of water, that reduced visibility with a dull grey mist.

Almost all stores were closed, and shoppers had crowded the few that remained open to buy last-minute food and water supplies.

India's meteorologists warned of the potential for "widespread damage", including the destruction of crops, "bending or uprooting of power and communication poles" and disruption of railways and roads.

The Gujarat state government said 94,000 people had relocated from coastal and low-lying areas to shelter.

Pakistan's climate change minister Sherry Rehman said around 82,000 people had been moved from southeastern coastal areas.

"Our worst fears are that it will come in the evening or later tonight," said Jaffer Ali in the largely abandoned fishing town of Zero Point -- so-called because of its proximity to the Indian border.

The shanty settlement of hundreds of thatched homes was populated mainly by stray cats and wild dogs, with at least a hundred idle fishing boats tethered to a long pier running out to the ocean.    � AFP


