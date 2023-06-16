NATO weighs extending Stoltenberg term







Ahead of a summit of leaders in Lithuania's capital Vilnius next month, NATO's 31 countries are now discussing finding a successor to replace him as the alliance's secretary general.



Stoltenberg -- who has been at the helm of the Western military alliance since 2014 -- already had his tenure prolonged a year, to October, in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has emerged as a possible frontrunner to succeed him. British Defence Minister Ben Wallace has also thrown his hat in the ring.



But there is so far no consensus on a clear pick among NATO members, and diplomats are increasingly talking up the chances of Stoltenberg being asked to stay on.



Stoltenberg, 64, reiterated that he does not have "any intention of seeking an extension", but added that the call was up to NATO members.



"When it comes to my successor that is an issue to be decided by the 31 allies," Stoltenberg said at a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels.



"I'm responsible for all decisions that this alliance has to take except one, and that is about my future -- that is for 31 allies to decide."



Several diplomats from NATO countries said it seemed increasingly possible they could keep Stoltenberg in charge.



A diplomat at NATO said that it appeared the alliance was now "moving towards" an extension for Stoltenberg, up to a summit in Washington next year to mark its 75th anniversary.



"If we don't agree on a successor candidate, NATO can't be without a secretary general, and I'm of course in favour of an extension," said German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. �AFP



BRUSSELS, June 15: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday it was up to alliance members to decide if they want to replace him, as they weigh further extending his nine years in charge.Ahead of a summit of leaders in Lithuania's capital Vilnius next month, NATO's 31 countries are now discussing finding a successor to replace him as the alliance's secretary general.Stoltenberg -- who has been at the helm of the Western military alliance since 2014 -- already had his tenure prolonged a year, to October, in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has emerged as a possible frontrunner to succeed him. British Defence Minister Ben Wallace has also thrown his hat in the ring.But there is so far no consensus on a clear pick among NATO members, and diplomats are increasingly talking up the chances of Stoltenberg being asked to stay on.Stoltenberg, 64, reiterated that he does not have "any intention of seeking an extension", but added that the call was up to NATO members."When it comes to my successor that is an issue to be decided by the 31 allies," Stoltenberg said at a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels."I'm responsible for all decisions that this alliance has to take except one, and that is about my future -- that is for 31 allies to decide."Several diplomats from NATO countries said it seemed increasingly possible they could keep Stoltenberg in charge.A diplomat at NATO said that it appeared the alliance was now "moving towards" an extension for Stoltenberg, up to a summit in Washington next year to mark its 75th anniversary."If we don't agree on a successor candidate, NATO can't be without a secretary general, and I'm of course in favour of an extension," said German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. �AFP