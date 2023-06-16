Video
Home Sports

SAFF Championship 2023

10-man Bangladesh wins friendly against Cambodia 1-0

Published : Friday, 16 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

A ten-man Bangladesh national football team celebrated a 1-0 win against the Cambodian opponent in a FIFA international friendly match at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium in the Cambodian capital city on Thursday.

Ace defender Kazi Tariq Raihan was shown a red card in the dying minute of the match by a Thai referee Wiwat Jumpaoon.

As a result, Bangladesh became a ten-man unit a few seconds before the long whistle and leave the ground with mixed feelings of a win and a red card to a vital player ahead of an important assignment.

The match was part of Bangladesh boys' preparation for the upcoming SAFF Championship 2023 to be held in the Indian city of Bengaluru from 21 June to 5 July.

With the win on Thursday, it can be said that the boys took a good preparation for their next international assignment. But the red card shown to Tariq would be an issue for the team in the SAFF event.

On the day, the Cambodian boys had an upper hand with support from almost all of the 30,000 ear-splitting loud spectators.
The host piled up much pressure from the very beginning and their defence was good as well.

Despite several attempts, the host failed to score as Bangladesh's defence was able to intercept all their attempts timely.

The host was denied a certain goal in the 21st minute when a promising shot from Cambodian striker Brak Thiva was blocked by Bangladesh defender Bishwanath.  

Bangladesh found the match-winning goal soon in the 24th minute. Mojibur Rahman Jonny of red and green outfit, during a counterattack, received the ball from defender Foysal Ahmed Fahim and placed the ball home neatly from a six-yard distance.

With the goal scored, the packed stadium had a pin-drop silence for a while and the local spectators were in awe. But the handful of Bangladesh supporters soon started to celebrate.

The rest of the match was uneventful apart from the red-card incident.

Cambodia was better in ranking as it is at the 176th position while Bangladesh is at 192th as per the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Playing the friendly match against Cambodia, the Bangladesh team will now fly to India to play in the SAFF Championship.



10-man Bangladesh wins friendly against Cambodia 1-0
