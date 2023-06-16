Video
Salah creates goal as Egypt win secures Cup of Nations place

Published : Friday, 16 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

JOHANNESBURG, JUNE 15: Liverpool star Mohamed Salah set up the equaliser for Egypt in a 2-1 win over Guinea on Wednesday that secured a place at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Serhou Guirassy put Guinea ahead on 26 minutes in the central Moroccan city of Marrakech and substitute Mahmoud Trezeguet levelled three minutes before half-time off a Salah pass.

Former Aston Villa forward Trezeguet turned creator after 79 minutes with a cross that Mostafa Mohamed slammed past goalkeeper Ibrahima Kone in the Group D matchday five showdown.

An eventful night for Turkey-based Trezeguet ended with an added-time yellow card after he refused to be stretchered from the pitch following an injury, preferring to limp off.   
 
Salah displayed some exquisite touches as Egypt joined hosts the Ivory Coast, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia at the African showpiece from January 13.

Among the eight countries already assured of places at the 24-team tournament, only Burkina Faso have not lifted a trophy that symbolises African national team supremacy.

It was a third straight group victory of the record seven-time Cup of Nations winners after a stunning 2-0 loss to Ethiopia on matchday two last June that cost coach Ehab Galal his job.

Defeat for Guinea leaves the second qualifying place from the group between them and Malawi, who play Ethiopia on Tuesday and the Guineans in the final round during September.

If Malawi win both matches they will finish level with Guinea on nine points and head-to-head records will determine who finishes runners-up.

Gambia, who exceeded expectations as debutants by reaching the quarter-finals at the last Cup of Nations before losing to hosts Cameroon, edged South Sudan 3-2 in a Group G thriller.

South Sudan, who have never qualified, equalised twice before Denmark-based Gambian Hamza Barry scored the winning goal six minutes into added time.

Rehan Angier conceded an own goal after only four minutes in the Egyptian city of Ismailia -- a temporary home for the Sudanese because they do not have an international-standard stadium.

Valentino Yuel levelled midway through the opening half in 31 Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) heat and there were no further goals before half-time.

Ablie Jallow put Gambia ahead a second time halfway through the second half and in added time, Peter Chol equalised before Barry became the hero of Gambia by firing a rebound into the net.    �AFP


