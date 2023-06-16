SS Power Plant to transmit 1,224 MW after Eid

Video
Published : Friday, 16 June, 2023
Business Correspondent

SS Power Plant, established at Gondamara, Banshkhali under Chattogram district, will start transmitting 1224 megawatt of electricity to the national grid  after formal inauguration after Eid-ul-Azha.
 
The full commissioning process will begin after the development of the grid transmission capacity of the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB).

However, the SS Power Plant authority will go for power generation around June 20 to help reduce ongoing power crunch in the country. The power plant earlier started supplying electricity to the national grid on an experimental basis in the last week of May.

Afterwards, the power plant has consistently supplied a maximum of 300 to 500 MW of electricity to the national grid, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Following the successful completion of the trial run of the power supply, the power plant shut down temporarily on June 8 as planned and the commissioning process started, so that the production of the second unit could start on time.

As per the SS Power Plant authority's plan, a sufficient supply of coal has already been procured to generate electricity from the two units of the power plant.

The first shipment of which will arrive by next Sunday (June 18) and another shipment will arrive at the end of this month. As part of the project loan, approximately seven lakh tonnes of coal will arrive soon.

The power from the plant will be effectively added to the national grid as per the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), executed with the Bangladesh Power Development Board, and the Implementation Agreement (IA) executed with the government of Bangladesh and PGCB.

Md. Ebadat Hossain Bhuiyan FCA, Chief Financial Officer, SS Power I Limited, said, " All necessary measures have been taken to ensure an uninterrupted supply of coal as fuel.

After Eid, the power plant is scheduled to start electricity production at full capacity�Recently, it has come to our attention that several media outlets have published misleading news about the shutdown of power generation at the SS Power Plant. We are requesting everyone to be aware of the misinformation."

S. Alam Group, one of the leading conglomerates in the country, built 'SS Power Plant,' the thermal power plant, in partnership with prominent Chinese power plant construction company 'Sepco 3,' at a cost of $2.6 billion or twenty-eight thousand crore Taka.

As a result of the implementation of this largest private megaproject in Bangladesh, national energy security will be strengthened. Industries and irrigation systems will also benefit from it.



