South Bengal Int’l Trading to invest $33m in Sabrang Tourism Park







A deal was signed today on the allotment of land between South Bengal International Trading and Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) at BEZA office in the city on Tuesday to establish hotel and resort on two acres of land, said a press release.



BEZA Executive Member Md Mujibur Rahman and South Bengal International Trading Chairman Mohammad Ali Ashraf signed the deal on behalf of their respective sides. Congratulating the investor for signing the agreement, Mujibur Rahman said that BEZA has been able to create an investment-friendly environment in Bangladesh.

He said that BEZA has already taken various plans to make the Sabrang Tourism Park a world-class tourist center.



