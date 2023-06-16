Video
Home Business

BD-Japan EPA likely to be inked before LDC graduation: Envoy

Published : Friday, 16 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

BD-Japan EPA likely to be inked before LDC graduation: Envoy

BD-Japan EPA likely to be inked before LDC graduation: Envoy

Iwama Kiminori, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, hoped the proposed Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) between Japan and Bangladesh will be signed before Bangladesh's LDC graduation for continuing the existing privilege the country enjoyed in the area of trade and investment.

"Bangladesh is going to be graduated from the LDC category by 2026," he said  while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar on the Proposed National Budget for 2023-24 at a hotel in the city on Wednesday.

JBCCI organized the seminar with the support of the JETRO Dhaka Office and powered by: KOBELCO and Maria Howlader & Co. Chartered Accountants.

Myungho Lee, President of JBCCI (Country Representative of Bangladesh and General Manager, Mitsubishi Corporation Dhaka Branch) delivered the welcome speech while Dr. Muhammad Abdul Mazid, former Chairman of NBR and Honorary Member of JBCCI, delivered the introductory speech.

Maria Howlader FCA, CEO, Maria Howlader & Co., Chartered Accountants and Director, JBCCI, and Dr. Selim Raihan, Professor, Dept. of Economics, DU and Executive Director, SANEM delivered keynote presentations.

Iwama Kiminori in his presentation said he believed Bangladesh is progressing in all fronts.

"Its budget is increasing every year which indicates that the country is advancing towards a strong economy day by day. The country has a huge prospect mainly for its demographic strength.

"The young generation with the proper guidance of professionals and leaders like you, can do better for this beloved nation. Professional people like you have a very important role in the development of the country," he added.

He said Japan is determined to work with Bangladesh even more closely to elevate bilateral relations to new heights.

He expressed sincere wishes for the prosperity of two countries and further deepening of relationship between the people of Japan and Bangladesh.

Maria Howlader focused on "Investment Prospects and Key Tax Proposals Highlight with Business Impacts".  She illustrated the changes in the important issues in Tax, VAT, Customs Duty, etc.

Yuji Ando, Country Representative of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Dhaka, Past President of Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (JBCCI), Dr. Zahid Hossain, Former Principal Economist of Asian Development Bank, G M Khurshid Alam spoke on the occasion.

Former Private Sector Specialist of World Bank, Md. Aminur Rahman, Former Member (Income Tax), National Board of Revenue (NBR) and Md. Humayun Kabir FCA, Council Member and Past President of ICAB, Chief Executive of Shinepukur Ceramics Ltd, among others, also spoke.    �BSS


