ACCESS to open new horizon in regional trade, transport

Friday, 16 June, 2023, 7:35 AM
Home Business

Published : Friday, 16 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

A project titled 'the Accelerating Transport and Trade Connectivity in Eastern South Asia (ACCESS) - Bangladesh Phase-1' has been launched creating a hope for opening new horizon in expanding regional trade and transportation.

The project aimed at increasing the efficiency and resilience of trade and transport along the key corridors in the country will be implemented by Bangladesh Land Port Authority (BLPA), Bangladesh National Board of Revenue (NBR) and Roads and Highways Department (RHD).

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury formally inaugurated the project as the chief guest at a function in a city hotel on Wednesday with Fei Deng, WB Practice Manager for Transport of South Asia (Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Maldives) in the chair.

The World Bank (WB) will provide US$ 753.45 million as loan assistance while Bangladesh government will give Taka 646.45 crore for implementing the project.

Speaking on the occasion, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said a new era in international trade began in 2001 with the formation of the Bangladesh Land Port Authority by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"As a result of the farsighted decision of Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina, a huge opportunity has been created for Bangladesh to expand trade with neighboring countries India, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar," he said.

Since its inception, the BLPA has been working tirelessly to build a modern, safe and environment-friendly port to increase trade with neighboring countries, the state minister said, adding, currently 15 land ports are in operation while infrastructural development works of another nine ports are underway.

Noting that the ACCESS Bangladesh project would create a new horizon in boosting trade and transport connectivity among the regional countries, Khalid said, "The BLPA is committed to work in achieving the Sustainable Development
Goals by 2030 and building a 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041. In the future, our land ports will be smart, modern and eco-friendly".

Senior Secretary of Internal Resources Division and Chairman of the National Board of Revenue Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, Secretary of the Economic Relations Division Sharifa Khan, BLPA Chairman Md Alamgir and Additional Secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Division (RTHD) Nilima Akter spoke at the function as guests of honor.

WB Vice President for Infrastructure Guangzhe Chen also spoke at the inaugural function while ACCESS Senior Transport Specialist and Task Team Leader Erik Nora delivered the welcome address and presented an audiovisual presentation on the overview of the project.

According to the project documents, the ACCESS is aimed at supporting the Bangladesh government in establishing a functional and empowered institutional structure, capable of formulating and implementing the envisioned long-term program to facilitate trade and related outcomes in the country.

The ACCESS Bangladesh project is designed to address three key constraints to enhancing regional connectivity and trade: manual and paper-based trade processes, non-resilient, unsafe, and congested transport and trade infrastructure, and restrictive policies, regulations, processes, and inadequate capacity to support cross-border trade and transport, the documents read.

The project will support the development of Automated Border Management Systems at key border points, the resilient improvement of the Sylhet Sheola (43 km) section of the Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar Economic Corridor, increasing the infrastructure capacity and efficiency of the Benapole, Bhomra, and Burimari land ports, construction of the Custom House Chattogram and Customs, Excise and VAT Training Academy, Chattogram, and technical assistance to support contemporary border management, risk management, transit facilitation, customs cooperation, and harmonizing customs requirements.

The project is eyeing to see 30 percent increase in freight throughput at key border points, 30 percent reduction in travel time along the project corridor, 40 percent reduction in annual fatalities along the project corridor, physical customs inspection (red channel) to be reduced from the current 25 percent to 10 percent and increase in customs clearance through green channel from the current zero percent to 60 percent in the end of the project in June 30, 2029.

The WB has designed the ACCESS programme involving US$ 1045.95 million to increase the efficiency and resilience of trade and transport along key regional corridors in eastern South Asia, aimed at reducing trade and transport costs.

The project is being implemented with three pillars- Digital Systems for Trade, Green and Resilient Transport and Trade Infrastructure and Institutional and Policy Strengthening for Transport and Trade- in Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.    �BSS


