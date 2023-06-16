

Bank Asia sign deal with Indian tech firm to adopt automation



Adil Chowdhury, President and Managing Director of Bank Asia and Sohaib Siddiqui, Founder of AIW Works, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations recently, says a press release.



Under the agreement, Bank Asia will leverage AIW Works' state-of-the-art AI-powered software solutions to automate and streamline various business processes.

These advanced technologies utilize artificial intelligence to enhance operational efficiency, reduce errors, and accelerate processes, revolutionizing how the bank operates.



S. M. Iqbal Hossain, Deputy Managing Director, Hossain Ahmad, Chief Information Officer, Md. Saiful Islam, Chief Technology Officer, Mahbub A Alam, Chief Digital Officer of Bank Asia and Mehraab Anwar, CEO of DOTech Limited, were present at the signing ceremony held at Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar, Dhaka on 09 June, 2023.



The partnership between Bank Asia and AIW Works marks an important milestone in the banking industry's adoption of AI-powered automation.



It not only signifies the growing potential of advanced technologies but also showcases the commitment of Bangladeshi financial institutions to leverage AI for digital transformation and improved customer experiences.



