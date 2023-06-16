Xiaomi brings smartphone with BD's first SD685 processor







Redmi Note 12 is a noteworthy addition to the Bangladeshi market with striking features. It brings powerful upgrades to its display, camera setup and processor - making flagship-level smartphone performance more accessible than ever before.



Redmi Note 12 will be available in three stylish colours - Onyx Gray, Ice Blue and Mint Green from the 15th of June across authorised Xiaomi Stores, Partner Stores and Retail Channels in Bangladesh. The retail price is BDT 19,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant, says a press release.

Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country Manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh said, "Xiaomi Bangladesh takes pride in its Redmi Note series. In Bangladesh, Redmi Note is the most beloved product offering of Xiaomi. It has a long legacy in becoming a fan favourite by delivering flagship level experience.



Every Note product previously has come up with exciting specifications. With Redmi Note 12, I believe we shall continue that long legacy of innovation and pushing boundaries than the previous generation and provide something truly amazing to our fans.





As a brand that continuously listens to its fans, we are already seeing lots of queries about the next Note in our social media channels.



All I can say is that, with an outstanding AMOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz, coupled with superior memory and a long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery for a smooth and comfortable viewing experience, the Redmi Note 12 is set to become a popular choice for the people of Bangladesh."



