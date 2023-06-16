Video
Applications open for British Council IELTS test-takers

Published : Friday, 16 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Desk

Applications for the British Council IELTS Prize 2023 are now open for IELTS test-takers from East and South Asian countries, including Bangladesh.

The annual competition supports IELTS test-takers with up to £5,000 towards university tuition fees in English-speaking universities, says a press release.
 
This year, the IELTS Prize is open to test takers living in China, Japan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

It will be open to students who have applied for undergraduate or postgraduate studies locally or overseas through IELTS and will begin their course from January 2023 to March 2024.

The deadline for submitting completed applications is 15 September 2023.

A total of seven winners will be selected through a competitive application process in Bangladesh to receive a cash prize to support their studies.

Tom Miscioscia, Country Director British Council said, "IELTS Prize winners are those who are determined to take what they have learned from their studies abroad and apply them to their home communities.

"We believe international study and collaboration is key to building a more peaceful and prosperous world for everyone, and we are proud to assist these ambitious and intelligent individuals to achieve their goals."


