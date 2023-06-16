Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 June, 2023, 7:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BIMSTEC business advisory council proposed, BD to hold next chair

Published : Friday, 16 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

KOLKATA, June 15: Thailand on Tuesday proposed the idea of setting up a business advisory council that would serve as a platform for the private sector of BIMSTEC nations where each member state can interact with one another for enhancing trade and investment cooperation.

Thailand's chairmanship will culminate after the sixth summit of BIMSTEC in Bangkok in November, after which Bangladesh will hold the chair, its vice-minister (foreign affairs) Vijavat Isarabhakdi said.

Speaking at the BIMSTEC Business Conclave organised by Indian Chamber of Commerce here, the Thai minister said one of the priorities as chair of the organisation is to give importance to the role of businesses in this grouping.

"The proposed council will respond to the real needs of businesses, be it for start-ups or small and medium sector enterprises," he said.

Founded in 1997, the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) consists of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

"The ongoing Trilateral Highway project between Thailand and India will help in facilitating trade and also bring our people closer," he said.

The minister said BIMSTEC members have approved the agreement on maritime transport cooperation which has the potential to open up new business opportunities in the Bay of Bengal.

Bangladesh Minister for Industries Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said the country witnessed a surge in industrial activities in the last few years.

"Our country will now graduate from being a least developed country (LDC) to a middle-income country. The focus now is on creating a conducive and business-friendly environment by inculcating best practices in the industry. India is a key trading partner of Bangladesh on a bilateral basis," he added.

Industry and Commerce Minister of Nepal, Ramesh Rizai, said his country is keen to enhance cooperation and collaboration among the member states to promote cross-border connectivity.

"Nepal will graduate from a LDC to a developing country in 2026 and is determined to make the transition smooth and sustainable," he said.

Sri Lanka Industry Minister Ramesh Pathirana said members of the BIMSTEC grouping have access to resource-rich nations and maritime trade.

"Our country was in economic crisis due to decline in the tourism sector because of Covid and also for dip in remittances which caused a foreign exchange crisis.

But the plantation, apparel, light engineering, electronic equipment, gems and jewellery sectors helped the country in times of crisis.

The economy is now stable and inflation is low," he added.

Commerce Minister of Myanmar Aung Naing Oo said his country will actively engage in all sectors to expand trade with the member countries.    �PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SS Power Plant to transmit 1,224 MW after Eid
South Bengal Int’l Trading to invest $33m in Sabrang Tourism Park
BD-Japan EPA likely to be inked before LDC graduation: Envoy
World oil output to reach record 101.3m bpd in 2023: IEA
Bhutan hikes incentives on remittances to shore up FX reserves
Razzaque for creating mushroom entrepreneurs
Chinese envoy lauds FAO’s role in BD agri development
ACCESS to open new horizon in regional trade, transport


Latest News
Govt doesn’t interfere with press freedom: Hasan tells Parliament
Interbank dollar exchange rate jumped to Tk109
India, Pakistan brace for winds, flash flooding as Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall
Bangladesh has 10-year reserve of natural gas: Nasrul Hamid
Abolish or amend DSA for the sake of democracy, Menon urges govt
President asks university authorities to ensure quality of research
PM calls for not assigning 4IR tools to hurt humanity
Bangladesh beat Cambodia
US Congressman's tweet to hold Bangladesh govt accountable for 'rights violations'
Zakir Hasan, Najmul Shanto fifties give Bangladesh huge lead over Afghanistan
Most Read News
Verdict against GK Shamim, 7 others on June 25
Two Central Hospital doctors confess 'negligence' behind newborn's death
Newborn's death of wrong treatment: 2 Central Hospital's doctors held
2,000 farmers get paddy seeds, fertilizers in Gopalganj
When our politicians are gripped by ‘American Fever’
Smart network construction requires skilled manpower: Mannan
Mother, daughter stabbed dead at Noakhali house, attacker held
Fakhrul must apologise for indecent comments on polls: Quader
Mother, 7-month-old son among 3 killed in Sirajganj accident
Super food Mesta can reduce nutritional deficiency
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft