Friday, 16 June, 2023, 7:34 AM
GP launches exclusive SIM for foreign tourists in BD

Published : Friday, 16 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Extending its responsible business practices, Grameenphone (GP), the leading tech service provider has now introduced "Tourist SIM" - an exclusively tailored product for foreigners, entrepreneurs, travelers, business owners, traders and others making a short trip to Bangladesh.

This positions GP as the first operator in Bangladesh to have launched one such SIM that enables short-term visitors to enjoy seamless connectivity without having to pay excessive roaming and other charges, according to a press release.

Interested users can purchase authorized Tourist SIMs registered to their own identification numbers, which they can avail using valid passports and visa and enjoy the number 1 network of the country from any corner.

The SIM comes with 3 different validity options - 7, 15 and 30 days - each offering suitable features and pricing. For the 7 days Basic pack, users will receive 30 Tk talk time, 120 local minutes, 15 GB bonus data, 50 local SMS and get GP Star SILVER status for BDT 999.

The 15 days Standard pack offers 50 Tk talk time, 250 local minutes, 30 GB bonus data, 100 local SMS and GP Star GOLD Status for BDT 1499; and the 30 days Premium pack offers 100 Tk talk time, 400 local minutes, 40 GB bonus data, 150 local SMS and GP Star GOLD Status for BDT 1999.

GP Tourist SIMs can be availed from 40+ GPCs and GP Experience Centers covering tourist hubs and all land, air and seaports, including Hazrat Shahjalal Intl. Airport.

To view usage, users can dial *121#. In addition to enjoying the number 1 network in the country from any corner, customers will also experience the Lifestyle benefits of the Loyalty platform of Grameenphone, GPStar from day one.

A formal event for launching GP Tourist SIM took place at Le Meridien Dhaka on Wednesday, where Chief Guest, Shyam Sundar Sikder, Chairman, BTRC; Special Guest, Brig. Gen. Md. Nasim Parvez, ndc, afwc, psc, Director General, Systems and Services Division, BTRC along with GP CEO Yasir Azman, CMO Sajjad Hasib and other high officials from both GP and BTRC discussed the bright prospects of the product in the verges of realizing a Smart Bangladesh.

The event concluded with a stage performance of a Pala Gaan in Puthipath style, highlighting the beauty, traditions, culture and values of Bangladesh.

Chief Guest, BTRC Chairman, Shyam Sundar Sikder, said: "Thanks and congratulations to Grameenphone for bringing the country's first Tourist SIM through such a warm arrangement. Hopefully this will inspire other operators as well".

Brig. Gen. Md Nasim Parvez said: "Many thanks to Grameenphone for presenting Bangladesh before the world through with this new service. BTRC is always here to cooperate".

"Being at the forefront of bringing innovative products and services, we are thrilled to share this milestone of introducing the Tourist SIM for the first time in Bangladesh�We are grateful to the regulators for supporting us.

We hope that tourists can now stay connected to their loved ones and enjoy their stay with convenience," said Yasir Azman.


