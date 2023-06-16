Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 June, 2023, 7:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bproperty, Pubali Bank to extend home loan solutions

Published : Friday, 16 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Business Desk

Bproperty, Pubali Bank to extend home loan solutions

Bproperty, Pubali Bank to extend home loan solutions

More home loan solutions are being made available to the public to benefit through signing of an agreement between Bproperty, Bangladesh's leading transacting real estate brand, and Pubali Bank, a leader in the banking scene of the country.
 
With this signing, a partnership was formed between the two allowing Bproperty's clients to pursue home loans at special interest rates and at exceptionally short processing times, says a press release.

The signing took place at the Head Office of Pubali Bank in Motijheel on Tuesday. Present at the signing from Bproperty were Mark Nosworthy (CEO), Khan Tanjeel Ahmed (General Manager, Product & Growth), and Md Imran Munna (Manager, Mortgage Solutions).

Pubali Bank was represented by Mohammad Esha (Deputy Managing Director & CAMLCO), Mohammad Anisuzzaman (Deputy Managing Director), Shah Newaz Khan (Deputy Managing Director), Md. Malequl Islam (Deputy General Manager & Division Head, Consumers Credit Division), Prodyut Kumar Roy (Assistant General Manager, Consumers Credit Division), Md. Mosabbir Hossain Talukder (Assistant General Manager, Sales Unit Head), and Shahriar Hasan (Senior Officer).

On the signing, Mark Nosworthy of Bproperty said: "We are constantly striving to provide more solutions to our audiences that allow them the comfort and confidence to pursue their real estate endeavors. This signing with a major bank is another step in creating the streamlined ecosystem that Bangladeshis deserve."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SS Power Plant to transmit 1,224 MW after Eid
South Bengal Int’l Trading to invest $33m in Sabrang Tourism Park
BD-Japan EPA likely to be inked before LDC graduation: Envoy
World oil output to reach record 101.3m bpd in 2023: IEA
Bhutan hikes incentives on remittances to shore up FX reserves
Razzaque for creating mushroom entrepreneurs
Chinese envoy lauds FAO’s role in BD agri development
ACCESS to open new horizon in regional trade, transport


Latest News
Govt doesn’t interfere with press freedom: Hasan tells Parliament
Interbank dollar exchange rate jumped to Tk109
India, Pakistan brace for winds, flash flooding as Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall
Bangladesh has 10-year reserve of natural gas: Nasrul Hamid
Abolish or amend DSA for the sake of democracy, Menon urges govt
President asks university authorities to ensure quality of research
PM calls for not assigning 4IR tools to hurt humanity
Bangladesh beat Cambodia
US Congressman's tweet to hold Bangladesh govt accountable for 'rights violations'
Zakir Hasan, Najmul Shanto fifties give Bangladesh huge lead over Afghanistan
Most Read News
Verdict against GK Shamim, 7 others on June 25
Two Central Hospital doctors confess 'negligence' behind newborn's death
Newborn's death of wrong treatment: 2 Central Hospital's doctors held
2,000 farmers get paddy seeds, fertilizers in Gopalganj
When our politicians are gripped by ‘American Fever’
Smart network construction requires skilled manpower: Mannan
Mother, daughter stabbed dead at Noakhali house, attacker held
Fakhrul must apologise for indecent comments on polls: Quader
Mother, 7-month-old son among 3 killed in Sirajganj accident
Super food Mesta can reduce nutritional deficiency
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft