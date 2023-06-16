

Bproperty, Pubali Bank to extend home loan solutions



With this signing, a partnership was formed between the two allowing Bproperty's clients to pursue home loans at special interest rates and at exceptionally short processing times, says a press release.



The signing took place at the Head Office of Pubali Bank in Motijheel on Tuesday. Present at the signing from Bproperty were Mark Nosworthy (CEO), Khan Tanjeel Ahmed (General Manager, Product & Growth), and Md Imran Munna (Manager, Mortgage Solutions).

Pubali Bank was represented by Mohammad Esha (Deputy Managing Director & CAMLCO), Mohammad Anisuzzaman (Deputy Managing Director), Shah Newaz Khan (Deputy Managing Director), Md. Malequl Islam (Deputy General Manager & Division Head, Consumers Credit Division), Prodyut Kumar Roy (Assistant General Manager, Consumers Credit Division), Md. Mosabbir Hossain Talukder (Assistant General Manager, Sales Unit Head), and Shahriar Hasan (Senior Officer).



On the signing, Mark Nosworthy of Bproperty said: "We are constantly striving to provide more solutions to our audiences that allow them the comfort and confidence to pursue their real estate endeavors. This signing with a major bank is another step in creating the streamlined ecosystem that Bangladeshis deserve."



More home loan solutions are being made available to the public to benefit through signing of an agreement between Bproperty, Bangladesh's leading transacting real estate brand, and Pubali Bank, a leader in the banking scene of the country.With this signing, a partnership was formed between the two allowing Bproperty's clients to pursue home loans at special interest rates and at exceptionally short processing times, says a press release.The signing took place at the Head Office of Pubali Bank in Motijheel on Tuesday. Present at the signing from Bproperty were Mark Nosworthy (CEO), Khan Tanjeel Ahmed (General Manager, Product & Growth), and Md Imran Munna (Manager, Mortgage Solutions).Pubali Bank was represented by Mohammad Esha (Deputy Managing Director & CAMLCO), Mohammad Anisuzzaman (Deputy Managing Director), Shah Newaz Khan (Deputy Managing Director), Md. Malequl Islam (Deputy General Manager & Division Head, Consumers Credit Division), Prodyut Kumar Roy (Assistant General Manager, Consumers Credit Division), Md. Mosabbir Hossain Talukder (Assistant General Manager, Sales Unit Head), and Shahriar Hasan (Senior Officer).On the signing, Mark Nosworthy of Bproperty said: "We are constantly striving to provide more solutions to our audiences that allow them the comfort and confidence to pursue their real estate endeavors. This signing with a major bank is another step in creating the streamlined ecosystem that Bangladeshis deserve."