Vivo launches smartphone Y36





Therefore, the company takes care of the budget too. In accordance with all the Y series smartphones, vivo has also kept the price of vivo Y36 within reach.



The vivo Y36 smartphone is prevised to be a testament for all the fashion-lovers as per craftsmanship and convenience, The price for vivo Y36 has been fixed at TK 26,999, says a press release.





The vivo Y36 is equipped with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. Simultaneously, the 8GB + extended 8GB RAM enables the users to run different apps within a tap and seamlessly access 27 apps at a time in the background. Users will also experience a hassle-free phase of swiping through the apps and storing the data as required.



The ground-breaking 44W FlashCharge technology has been introduced in vivo Y36 which renders an uninterrupted service in long term gaming and video-obsessing moments. The 44W Type-C fast charger minimizes the downtime and maximize productivity. Its safe charging assures the battery longevity to boost up to 25%.



