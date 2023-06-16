Video
Friday, 16 June, 2023
Home Business

Vivo launches smartphone Y36

Published : Friday, 16 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The vivo Y36 smartphone has been launched with two luxurious variants of Vibrant Gold and Meteor Black. Global smartphone manufacturer vivo always strives to encompass the youth with their contemporary renditions.
Therefore, the company takes care of the budget too. In accordance with all the Y series smartphones, vivo has also kept the price of vivo Y36 within reach.

The vivo Y36 smartphone is prevised to be a testament for all the fashion-lovers as per craftsmanship and convenience, The price for vivo Y36 has been fixed at TK 26,999, says a press release.
The Golden Ripple Process of vivo Y36 adds a premium crystal delicacy to the glass back, combining an eye-catchy contrast of golden and green. The fluoride AG glass technology makes it stand out of other smartphones by safeguarding it from fingerprints and smudges, which makes the handset look like a newly bought one as always.

The vivo Y36 is equipped with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. Simultaneously, the 8GB + extended 8GB RAM enables the users to run different apps within a tap and seamlessly access 27 apps at a time in the background. Users will also experience a hassle-free phase of swiping through the apps and storing the data as required.

The ground-breaking 44W FlashCharge technology has been introduced in vivo Y36 which renders an uninterrupted service in long term gaming and video-obsessing moments. The 44W Type-C fast charger minimizes the downtime and maximize productivity. Its safe charging assures the battery longevity to boost up to 25%.


