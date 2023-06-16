Video
Friday, 16 June, 2023, 7:33 AM
Rentease Bangladesh appoints CEO

Published : Friday, 16 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144
Business Desk

India-based rental company Rentease has employed Mohammad Subail Bin Alam to lead the company's new division Rentease (BD) Limited.

Starting from 1 April, Subail has taken control of the full Rentease Bangladesh business and supports the Rentease Group in developing its business in other countries. Before joining Rentease BD, Subail was director of crane and specialised transport rental company Sarens Bangladesh, which he started in 2015.

As a subsidiary of Sarens NV Belgium, he also expanded the business into Thailand and Myanmar. Apart from this, Subail has hosted local TV programmes and is a columnist for various news portals, including Prothom Alo - the most circulated Bangla Newspaper in the world.

Subail said, "I am excited to be a part of the RentEase Group. The AWP business is quite new in Bangladesh and I am also planning to diversify and make it more versatile for the Bangladesh Market.

"I have taken up the challenge to make Rentease Bangladesh the preferred rental partner across Bangladesh."

Commenting on Subail's appointment, Rentease managing director Vipul Tulsian, added,"Subail has diversified experience in commercialising new products, business development, project development, local and international tenders and contract management.

"His vast experience and dedication will play a key role in growth of Rentease Group. I want to wish him good luck for his new role as CEO of Rentease Bangladesh."


