

Bikroy Birat Haat Powered by Minister campaign opens



The parties signed a MoU at the Bikroy Head Office recently, thereby officially announcing the start of the campaign. It will continue till the night before Eid, says a press release.



From Bikroy, CEO EshitaSharmin, Head of Marketing Arifin Hussain, and Head of Corporate Sales Sanjoy Biswas; from Minister Hi-Tech Park Ltd., Head of Brand & Communication K.M.G. Kibria; and from OPPO Bangladesh, Representative Silver Zhao, and Brand Promotion Manager Md Nazmus Sakib were present among others.

Like every Eid-ul-Adha, Bikroy is bringing an exclusive collection of farm animals for its esteemed customers. Almost 2,000 livestock ads have already been posted on the Bikroy site.



This year's Birat Haat(#BiratHaat2023) contest is quite exceptional. Minister has joined the competition as the Title Sponsor for the seventh time, whereas OPPO has joined as an Associate Partner for the first time.



Participants will need to create a video following the BiratHaat theme song and its hook step. They need to share the video on either one or all of their profiles on Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube. They need to submit the video link to the Bikroy Blog site as well.



Among the most entertaining and exceptional videos, 18 lucky winners will be selected. For the Member Contest, 15 winners will be selected from sellers of any category for the highest number of ads, views, and ad responses.



All winners will receive various attractive prizes including refrigerators, LED TVs, smartphones, etc. worth a total of BDT 6 lakhs from Minister Hi-Tech Park Ltd., and OPPO Bangladesh.



EshitaSharmin, CEO of Bikroy said, "Bikroy is the first name that appears in everyone's mind when it comes to online buying and selling of sacrificial animals in Bangladesh.



For 9 years, Bikroy has been successfully organizing online Qurbanihaat on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. As always, we have received unparalleled support from customers. Along with customers, thousands of sellers from different parts of the country are benefited from our platform.



To increase the joy of Eid we have our yearly BiratHaat(#BiratHaat2023) contest. This time, the contest is open for all Bikroy members, so we expect more participation from customers and members."



K.M.G. Kibria, Head of Brand & Communication of Minister Hi-Tech Park Ltd. said, "For the last 21 years, Minister-My One Group has been conducting business under the slogan 'Amar Ponyo, Amar Desh, Gorbo Bangladesh'.



Minster has a long-standing strong business relationship with Bikroy and hopefully, this will continue in the future as well. We are and will remain with the Birat Haat(#BiratHaat2023) campaign.



I believe the lucky winners of the Birat Haat Contest will be able to enjoy Eid even more by winning all the great and essential products from Minster."



OPPO Bangladesh Representative, Silver Jhao said, "As an associate partner of the Bikroy Birat Haat(#BiratHaat2023) campaign, OPPO aims to amplify the spirit of joy during Eid-ul-Adha.



Guided by OPPO's mission to empower individuals and uplift society through innovation and technology, our goal revolves around increasing the happiness of people during Eid festivities.



