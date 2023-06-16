

Union Bank approves 5pc cash dividend



Union Bank Ltd approved financial statements of the bank for the year ended 2022 and 5 per cent cash dividend at its 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held through digital platform on Thursday, says a press release.Vice-Chairman of the Bank Mollah Fazle Akbar presided over the meeting. Directors and Shareholders of the Bank participated in the meeting.Managing Director and CEO of the Bank A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury gave welcome speech at the meeting.Vice-Chairman Mollah Fazle Akbar gave thanks to all entrepreneurs, directors, shareholders, customers, depositors, officers and employees of the Bank.He also gave thanks to Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, DSE, CSE, Bangladesh Bank and all other regulators.