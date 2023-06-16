

Premier Bank approves 18pc dividend



The Premier Bank Ltd held its 24th annual general meeting through digital platform on Wednesday where participants and shareholders present at the AGM duly approved all agendas including the audit report and 12.50pc cash and 7.50pc stock dividend for the year 2022, says a press release.Freedom Fighter Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal, Chairman, Board of Directors of The Premier Bank Limited presided over the meeting while Managing Director and CEO M. Reazul Karim, FCMA gave the welcome speech.Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Moin Iqbal, members of the Board of Director B. H. Haroon, MP, Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP; M. Imran Iqbal (Chairman- Risk Management Committee), Shafiqur Rahman, Jamal G Ahmed, Nahyan Haroon, Independent Directors alternate director, Consultants, company secretary were present along with many shareholders.The chairman appreciated the participation and support of the customers, shareholders, Securities and Exchange Commission and mass media. Managing Director and CEO M Reazul Karim, FCMA, presented the performance report of 2022 on the occasion.