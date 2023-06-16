StanChart makes exclusive Eid offers for customers







To help customers to make the most of Eid ul-Adha, Standard Chartered Bangladesh is making cattle purchasing simpler and more affordable with special offers, says a press release.



Great discounts on clothes and accessories will help customers add even more colour to the festivities. An array of offers on gadgets, home appliances, furniture, and personal care items will also be available. Customers will be able to plan Eid getaway with great deals - including reduced prices on resorts, hotels, airlines, and travel agency services.

To top it all off, Standard Chartered will continue to power online shopping with even better discounts, as a part of its cashless journey.



Standard Chartered customers will enjoy up to 50% discount on Eid ul-Adha offers. Just like past offers, these deals and discounts will be curated in partnership with exclusive fashion houses and popular brands.



