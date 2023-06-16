Forex reserves holdings in banks hit four-month low







Moreover the ongoing US rate hike is exacerbating the dollar shortage to reduce foreign direct investment and causing capital outflows, bankers said.



The gross foreign currency balance with banks plunged to $5,120 million in May from $5,497 million in in the previous month.

The figure in May represented the lowest volume of forex holdings by banks since January when it stood at $4,849 million.



According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, the forex holdings by banks had increased steadily for six consecutive months until April.



The gross holding was $5,497 million in April, $5,343 million in March, $5,240 million in February, $4,849 million in January, $4,708 million in December, $4,708 million in November, and $4,505 million in October.



The inward remittance declined marginally to $19.41 billion in July-May of the fiscal 2022-23 compared with $19.2 billion in the same period in the past year.



Bangladesh's export earnings in the July-May period of 2022-23 reached $50.52 billion, showing a slight growth of 7.11-per cent compared with $47.17 billion in the same period of FY 2021-22.



The current dollar shortage has already forced the government to secure $4.7 billion in loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a period of three years. Since April 2022, the government and the Bangladesh Bank have taken a series of initiatives to restraint surge in imports.



BB imposed restrictions on import of luxury items and unnecessary products to curb high demand for dollars, bankers said. As a result, import payments for July-May FY2023 decreased by 14.4 per cent to $58.78 billion compared with $68.66 billion in the same period of fiscal 2021-22, according to BB data.



Moreover, BB is continuously selling dollars to banks, which has also contributed to improving the dollar shortage in the market. BB sold around $13 billion to banks in July to May in FY23 while in the whole year of 2021-22 it had injected $7.62 billion into the financial market.



The dollar sales have unintended consequence of reducing foreign reserve while also mopping up local currency, which created another problem - a liquidity crisis in the banking sector.



Bankers said commercial banks continued to face difficulties in meeting import payment as the country's dollar crisis has been persisting for more than a year.



Only a small number of banks hold a significant portion of dollar reserves in Bangladesh, with many other banks experiencing a deficit in their dollar reserves.



