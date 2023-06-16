Video
Chinese company to invest $76.41m in BEPZA EZ

Published : Friday, 16 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Business Correspondent


Chinese company Mingda (Bangladesh) New Material Co. Ltd. is going to invest US$ 76.41 million in BEPZA Economic Zone (EZ) for manufacturing  diversified products. It is the highest amount of proposed investment from a single company which has signed agreements to establish factories in BEPZA Economic Zone.

The company signed an agreement with Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) to this effect at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Thursday, says a press release.
Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Huang Shangwen, Director of Mingda (Bangladesh) New material Co., Ltd. signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc witnessed the signing ceremony.

BEPZA Executive Chairman thanked Mingda (Bangladesh) for choosing Bangladesh as well as BEPZA EZ as their investment destination.

He said BEPZA mainly emphasized on three things to establish a factory in EPZ i.e. diversified products, amount of investment and employment. He urged Mingda (Bangladesh) to start the construction of the factory as early as possible and requested for the optimum use of land.

Huang Shangwen, Director of Mingda (Bangladesh) said they have some factories in China. Now they are going to set up factories in Bangladesh due to increasing wages of workers of China.

Shangwen said, they will mainly produce different types of artificial fabric. He wished to expand their business in Bangladesh considering the success of this project.

"We will start construction of factory very soon keeping on mind safety & environmental issues and start production by the end of the year", he added.

Mingda (Bangladesh) will produce different Cotton products including Imitation Silk Cotton, Tile Cotton, Needle Punched Cotton; different types of Artificial/Manmade Fabric, Artificial Fabrics including Geotextile; different Hospital products and Bags and Packaging Items including Geo-bag, Non-woven bag etc. 2830 Bangladesh nationals will get employment opportunity in the factory.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam and Project Director of BEPZA EZ Mohammad Anamul Haque were present during the signing ceremony.

Mentionable that Mingda (Bangladesh), BEPZA signed lease agreements with total 21 companies to establish factories in BEPZA EZ and their total proposed investment exceeded over US$ 500 million.


