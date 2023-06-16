Video
‘German economy to shrink in 2023’

Published : Friday, 16 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

FRANKFURT, June 15: The German economy will contract in 2023, two leading economic institutes said Thursday, revising down earlier forecasts after persistently high inflation contributed to a weaker-than-expected start to the year.

Europe's largest economy is expected to shrink by 0.2 percent this year, the Berlin-based DIW institute said, after previously predicting modest growth.

Germany's IfW Kiel economic institute now sees a contraction of 0.3 percent, down from a previous forecast of 0.5 percent growth.

The downgrades come after Germany fell into a mild recession in the final months of 2022 and the start of 2023, as inflation and higher interest rates curbed consumer demand.

Strong wage growth and gradually slowing inflation are expected to drive a recovery in the later half of the year, both institutes said, but not enough to offset the winter surprise.

"Prices that are no longer rising quite as strongly, increasing real incomes, a robust labour market and higher consumer spending are likely to be the key to economic recovery in the course of the year," said the DIW's Timm Boenke.

For 2024, the DIW expects "solid economic growth" of 1.5 percent, powered by private consumption.    �AFP


