BB approves 'Digital Banking Guideline'







BB Acting Spokesperson Abul Bashar said the guidelines were officially approved at a board meeting on Wednesday, marking a significant step towards the modernization of the financial landscape.



Under the provisions of the Banking Company Act of 1991, clause 31, interested parties must obtain a licence from the BB to operate in the digital banking sector. Additionally, adherence to the Payment and Settlement Regulation System of 2000 is required.

To obtain the licence, investors or sponsors are required to submit an application to Bangladesh Bank. A minimum paid-up capital of Tk 1.25 billion is mandatory, with the provision for Bangladesh Bank to periodically adjust this amount as deemed necessary.



The digital banking system must operate exclusively online, relying on the utilization of cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) based on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). Transactions will be conducted automatically, with AI algorithms accurately identifying and processing each transaction.



In line with its digital nature, digital banks will not offer over-the-counter services or traditional banking facilities. Instead, they will focus on providing digital products and services to small and service-based businesses. The guidelines do not impose any investment ceiling on regulated digital banks, thereby facilitating their growth and development.



Dispute resolution within the digital banking sector will heavily rely on AI capabilities. Artificial intelligence will be utilized to analyze and solve disputes, ensuring a streamlined and efficient process.



Physical instruments such as Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and Cash Deposit Machines (CDMs) are prohibited within the digital banking framework. Furthermore, the establishment of physical bank branches or any other infrastructure is strictly prohibited.



Digital banks are authorized to utilize movable property as collateral for financing purposes. This provision allows for flexibility in lending practices while maintaining security.



Within five years of obtaining a licence, digital banks are required to be listed under Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), further promoting transparency and accountability within the sector.



To ensure the integrity and credibility of the digital banking sector, individuals with a history of defaulting on loans are ineligible to apply for a licence. Furthermore, the number of directors within a digital bank must comply with the guidelines outlined in the Bank Company Act.



Share transfers within digital banks are restricted for a period of three years, adding stability to the sector. Additionally, at least 50 per cent of the investors must possess adequate knowledge of technology, reflecting the sector's commitment to technological proficiency.



To lead a digital bank, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) must possess extensive technology knowledge and a minimum of five years of experience in digital banking, in addition to fifteen years of overall banking experience.



The approval of the Digital Banking Guideline by Bangladesh Bank sets the stage for a new era in banking in Bangladesh. With a strong focus on digital technologies and innovative approaches, the digital banking sector is poised to contribute significantly to the country's economic growth and financial inclusion.



When contacted a former senior banker said it's a new development in the 4th industrial revolution.



He said it is a step for transformation into cashless transactions and though initially it is started with financing small entrepreneurs in the coming days it s capacity will increase to finance large industries and there will be innovative ideas for digital collateral for getting digital loans, he said.

