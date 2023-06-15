Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 June, 2023, 2:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BB approves 'Digital Banking Guideline'

Aiming at revolutionizing tech-based banking

Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Shamsul Huda

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has given approval to the Digital Banking Guideline aiming at revolutionizing the country's technology based banking, according to the central bank officials.

BB Acting Spokesperson Abul Bashar said the guidelines were officially approved at a board meeting on Wednesday, marking a significant step towards the modernization of the financial landscape.

Under the provisions of the Banking Company Act of 1991, clause 31, interested parties must obtain a licence from the BB to operate in the digital banking sector. Additionally, adherence to the Payment and Settlement Regulation System of 2000 is required.

To obtain the licence, investors or sponsors are required to submit an application to Bangladesh Bank. A minimum paid-up capital of Tk 1.25 billion is mandatory, with the provision for Bangladesh Bank to periodically adjust this amount as deemed necessary.

The digital banking system must operate exclusively online, relying on the utilization of cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) based on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). Transactions will be conducted automatically, with AI algorithms accurately identifying and processing each transaction.

In line with its digital nature, digital banks will not offer over-the-counter services or traditional banking facilities. Instead, they will focus on providing digital products and services to small and service-based businesses. The guidelines do not impose any investment ceiling on regulated digital banks, thereby facilitating their growth and development.

Dispute resolution within the digital banking sector will heavily rely on AI capabilities. Artificial intelligence will be utilized to analyze and solve disputes, ensuring a streamlined and efficient process.

Physical instruments such as Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and Cash Deposit Machines (CDMs) are prohibited within the digital banking framework. Furthermore, the establishment of physical bank branches or any other infrastructure is strictly prohibited.

Digital banks are authorized to utilize movable property as collateral for financing purposes. This provision allows for flexibility in lending practices while maintaining security.

Within five years of obtaining a licence, digital banks are required to be listed under Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), further promoting transparency and accountability within the sector.

To ensure the integrity and credibility of the digital banking sector, individuals with a history of defaulting on loans are ineligible to apply for a licence. Furthermore, the number of directors within a digital bank must comply with the guidelines outlined in the Bank Company Act.

Share transfers within digital banks are restricted for a period of three years, adding stability to the sector. Additionally, at least 50 per cent of the investors must possess adequate knowledge of technology, reflecting the sector's commitment to technological proficiency.

To lead a digital bank, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) must possess extensive technology knowledge and a minimum of five years of experience in digital banking, in addition to fifteen years of overall banking experience.

The approval of the Digital Banking Guideline by Bangladesh Bank sets the stage for a new era in banking in Bangladesh. With a strong focus on digital technologies and innovative approaches, the digital banking sector is poised to contribute significantly to the country's economic growth and financial inclusion.

When contacted a former senior banker said it's a new development in the 4th industrial revolution.

He said it is a step for transformation into cashless transactions and though initially it is started with financing small entrepreneurs in the coming days it s capacity will increase to finance large industries and there will be innovative ideas for digital collateral for getting digital loans, he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BB approves 'Digital Banking Guideline'
Dengue: One dies, 201 more hospitalised
Summit gets LNG re-gasification unit at Moheshkhali 
Petrobangla to sign 15-yr contract with Oman for import of LNG
Khaleda's condition now stable: Dr Zahid
Discord over dialouge in AL
BD, WB jointly launch project to improve road safety
Invest in social justice to build just societies worldwide: PM at Work Summit


Latest News
Youth stabbed dead in N'ganj
Razzaque for creating 200-300 mushroom entrepreneurs in every upazila
Man injured in Narayanganj TV blast dies
BB okays Digital Bank guideline
Electrician died from electrocution in Chandpur
Govt's knees start trembling after US imposes sanctions: Fakhrul
2 killed, 20 injured in Kushtia clash
AL govt set high standard in holding free election: PM
Tk 758crore realised as toll from Padma Bridge in a year
Two jailed for life in arms smuggling case
Most Read News
Expatriate shot dead in Munshiganj
Benefits of donating blood
Some ways of lessening heat wave impacts  
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins
Woman, daughter found dead in Badda house, husband held
US sanctions: China supports Sheikh Hasina's position
RMG worker killed in road accident, highway blocked for 3 hrs
Week-long Mongolian Food Festival begins in Ctg
PM urges global community to invest in social justice for peaceful world
Employment for the youth is a must
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft