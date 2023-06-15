Video
Dengue: One dies, 201 more hospitalised

Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

One more person died from dengue in the 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With the new number, the official death toll from dengue rose to 28 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Also, 201 more people were hospitalised with dengue in the same period.

Of the new patients, 175 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it.

Eight-hundred and six dengue patients, including 667 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 3, 802 dengue cases, 2, 968 recoveries, and 28 deaths this year.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.    �UNB


