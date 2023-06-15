Video
Summit gets LNG re-gasification unit at Moheshkhali 

Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Special Correspondent

 

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the proposal from the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources to establish the country's third floating storage and re-gasification unit (FSRU) in Moheshkhali of Cox's Bazar to re-gasify more imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) by Summit Oil and Shipping Co Ltd.

The approval was taken under the Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provision) Act 2010, which was amended in 2021.

Through this approval, Summit is set to establish second FSRU or floating LNG terminal in Moheshkhali of Cox's Bazar.

The country currently has two FSRUs, each with a capacity to re-gasify around 500 million cubic feet of gas (mmcf) a day. The new one will have the capacity to re-gasify 600mmcf gas a day.

According to Petrobangla data, currently Bangladesh is using around 750-850mmcf per day from the two existing FSRUs. However, the country started importing LNG in late 2018.

According to the government data, Bangladesh's LNG demand to hit 8mtpa by 2026, outstripping the current 7.6mtpa LNG import capacity and making it key for new import capacity to come online by that time. And, gas demand is expected to keep rising, reaching 10mtpa by 2030 and 30mtpa by 2040.

The firm has partnered with Japan's Jera to compete in a government tender to build the onshore LNG receiving terminal in Matarbari that is anticipated to come online by 2030.

Summit signed a memorandum of understanding with Jera in April to collaborate on the development of LNG supply, storage and re-gasification and LNG. The MOU also covers the cooperation on long-term LNG supplies to Bangladesh.

Summit has received government approval for its second LNG import terminal, and signed a 15-year terminal user agreement with state-owned energy firm Petrobangla that underpins the project.

Summit also hopes to develop another LNG import project, a 7.5mtpa land-based terminal in Matarbari in Bangladesh.

According to the Finance Ministry, Bangladesh is importing 1.57mt of LNG in the first four months of this year, little changed from its receipts of 1.58mt over the corresponding period last year due to high prices of the spot market, resulting in a 13 per cent drop in imports to 4.43mt last year from 5.08mt in 2021. That pushes the country into sever energy crisis.

Last year, Summit LNG accounted for 1.95mt, or 44 per cent of the country's total imports.

Bangladesh receives LNG under two contracts, one with Qatar for 2.5mtpa and another with Oman's OQ Trading, previously Oman Trading International (OTI, for 1mtpa).

Besides, the committee in the meeting also approved a proposal for procuring 33.6 lakh mmbtu of LNG at a cost of Tk 574.65 crore from US's Excelerate Energy LP. Per unit cost will be $13.9.


