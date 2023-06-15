Khaleda's condition now stable: Dr Zahid





Physical condition of BNP Chairperson Khaldea Zia has improved compare to last two days, said BNP Vice Chairman and personal physician of BNP Chairperson AZM Zahid Hossain.



Speaking with the journalists at Evercare Hospital in the capital he said, "Medical board head of the board Professor Sahabuddin Talukder reviewed Madam's diagnostics reports. They're giving her necessary treatment based on the test reports and her physical condition."





Dr Zahid said that the medical board is supposed to sit in a meeting in the afternoon to determine Khaleda's next course of treatment.



In response to a question, he said that the BNP chairperson may have to stay in the hospital for a few more days.



Khaleda Zia, 78, was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital early Tuesday as she suddenly fell sick with fever and stomachache. Later, she underwent various medical examinations under the close supervision of her medical board.



Khaleda, has long been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart and eye problems. Her angiogram was done in June last year and three blocks were found in her heart.



The Former Prime Minister went to jail in 2018 after lower court convicted her to five years' imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. She was found guilty in another corruption case the same year.



An executive order suspended her sentence on March 25, 2020, with conditions that she will stay in her Gulshan house and will not leave the country.



Amid the Covid-19 Pandemic in the country, the government granted him 'temporary release' on March 25, 2020, in view of the family's request. Since then, the suspension of his sentence is being extended to six months.



Physical condition of BNP Chairperson Khaldea Zia has improved compare to last two days, said BNP Vice Chairman and personal physician of BNP Chairperson AZM Zahid Hossain.Speaking with the journalists at Evercare Hospital in the capital he said, "Medical board head of the board Professor Sahabuddin Talukder reviewed Madam's diagnostics reports. They're giving her necessary treatment based on the test reports and her physical condition.""Now Madam's physical condition is now stable and it has improved a little compared to the day she was admitted to the hospital," he added.Dr Zahid said that the medical board is supposed to sit in a meeting in the afternoon to determine Khaleda's next course of treatment.In response to a question, he said that the BNP chairperson may have to stay in the hospital for a few more days.Khaleda Zia, 78, was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital early Tuesday as she suddenly fell sick with fever and stomachache. Later, she underwent various medical examinations under the close supervision of her medical board.Khaleda, has long been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart and eye problems. Her angiogram was done in June last year and three blocks were found in her heart.The Former Prime Minister went to jail in 2018 after lower court convicted her to five years' imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. She was found guilty in another corruption case the same year.An executive order suspended her sentence on March 25, 2020, with conditions that she will stay in her Gulshan house and will not leave the country.Amid the Covid-19 Pandemic in the country, the government granted him 'temporary release' on March 25, 2020, in view of the family's request. Since then, the suspension of his sentence is being extended to six months.