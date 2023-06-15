Discord over dialouge in AL







The issue of dialogue between AL and BNP has come forward centring on a recent comment of AL Advisory Council Member and Coordinator of the 14-party alliance Amir Hossain Amu.



At a rally of 14-party alliance held on June 6 in the capital, spokesperson of 14-party alliance Amu said, "If necessary, Awami League wants to sit face to face with the BNP in front of the UN representative to solve the political crisis and the upcoming elections."

He also said, "The government has agreed to discuss the election problem for the sake of democracy in the country. The crisis cannot be resolved in any other way except discussion. And if they (BNP) try to come to power unconstitutionally, the people will resist."



"The door of negotiation is always open to continue the process of democracy within the constitution. If necessary, discussions with the BNP can be held through the mediation of the UN representative," Amu added.



However, the next day on June 7, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader and Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud completely opposed the statement of Amir Hossain Amu and they said that it was Amu's individual opinion and the issue of dialogue had not been discussed yet in the party forum. Amir Hossain Amu also took a U-turn from his comment the following day.



In a press release AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said the party has taken no decision yet to hold talks with political parties ahead of the next general elections.



Quader said, "In our country, we will discuss our own problems. We will solve it by ourselves if necessary. There is no such political crisis in the country that requires the mediation or intervention of the United Nations."



He also said, "The solution to any crisis is the Constitution. If the Constitution cannot provide a solution in any country, then how can there be democracy in that country?"



AL Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud said Amir Hossain Amu's remark over the issue of dialogue with BNP was his personal opinion and not the statement of the government or the Awami League or the 14-party alliance.



"Amir Hossain Amu is one of the senior leaders of our 14-party. And it was his personal statement.



There was no discussion over this in our party or in the government. It was not even discussed in the 14-party alliance. This is his (Amu) personal statement," said Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud.



Amir Hossain Amu also took a U-turn from his previous day's statement and said no one was called to join dialogue over the next general elections.



He said, "Nobody will be invited to dialogue. No dialogue has been called yet over the election issue. Elections will be held as per the Constitution. All the political parties must participate in the elections following the Constitution."



However, on the same day, mentioning that dialogue will continue, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, also the Vice-President of Dhaka North city AL, said, "There is no alternative to talks for a free, fair and acceptable national elections. We believe that any kind of issue can be resolved through talks."



Kamal was talking to reporters, just a day after Awami League's elderly leader and 14-Party coordinator Amir Hossain Amu said the government was ready to hold talks with BNP, if necessary, under the mediation of the United Nations.



The Home Minister also said, "Awami League is a popular political party that has been in power for a long time. It believes that it will have to move with the people's choice. We intend to continue talks with all. There is no alternative to dialogues."



Meanwhile, two days later on June 9, in response to a question from journalists Obaidul Quader also commented that the lamp of hope has not yet been extinguished regarding the dialogue with BNP. He said that the future will tell whether there will be a dialogue.



"However, dialogue is not being contemplated right now," he added.



At the same time, while talking to the Daily Observer, different level leaders of the ruling party said it cannot be said that there will be no dialogue before the elections. But, the time of dialogue may differ.



The AL leaders think that Amu is a senior leader of the party and his statement is certainly important and has some indications.



They hinted that their leader Sheikh Hasina will go to India in September and after her return to the country the election dialogue may be held.



However, regarding the political dialogue ahead of the general election Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) President Hasanul Haque Inu, one of the senior leaders of the 14-party alliance, said, "No discussion was held within 14 parties about the political dialogue with BNP. The alliance didn't take such a decision of dialogue at all and Amu bhai has already cleared it."



