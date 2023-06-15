Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 June, 2023, 2:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Travel Agent swindles 538 intending Hajj pilgrims

Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Staff Correspondent

Owner of a Hajj agency, SN Travels and Tours (Hajj Licence No.-1136) of Shyampur's Jurain in Dhaka has fled away after taking money from 538 persons intending to perform Hajj this year. Being deprived of pilgrimage by the agency owner Mohammad Shah Alam, the cheated intending pilgrims on Wednesday blocked the road in front of its office in Mazar Sharif west gate in Jurain and demonstrated against the agency owner.

They demanded immediate steps from the government authorities and Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB), so that they can travel Saudi Arabia this year to performing Hajj.

Learning the matter, police from Shyampur Police Stations rushed to the spot and discussed with the protestors about their demands. Police tried to resolve the problem discussing with them.

Md Shihab Uddin, inspector (investigation) of Shyampur Police Station, told this correspondent that they talked about the matter with the protestors. But, they haven't yet received any official complaint.

"We have heard that some 538 people were cheated by the Hajj agency. Despite taking money from the pilgrims, the agency owner Shah Alam failed to send them to Saudi Arabia. Now, he and his other support staffs fled away closing the office. The protestors are trying to communicate with the HAAB leaders. Police will extend all kinds of support to the protestors, so that they can perform Hajj," he added.

He also informed that despite taking money from more than 600 people, the agency could manage visa for a few of them. The rests remained deprived. "We are trying, so that they can travel Saudi for Hajj."
When tried to communicate over phone, Shah Alam couldn't be reached.

When contacted, Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) President Shahadat Hossain Taslim told this correspondent that HAAB received the complaints from the deprived pilgrims.

"We, HAAB and Religious Affairs Ministry, are working to the send them to Hajj this year. Visas for around hundred people have already completed and rests will be completed soon. Hope, all of them will be able to perform Hajj this year," he assured.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BB approves 'Digital Banking Guideline'
Dengue: One dies, 201 more hospitalised
Summit gets LNG re-gasification unit at Moheshkhali 
Petrobangla to sign 15-yr contract with Oman for import of LNG
Khaleda's condition now stable: Dr Zahid
Discord over dialouge in AL
BD, WB jointly launch project to improve road safety
Invest in social justice to build just societies worldwide: PM at Work Summit


Latest News
Youth stabbed dead in N'ganj
Razzaque for creating 200-300 mushroom entrepreneurs in every upazila
Man injured in Narayanganj TV blast dies
BB okays Digital Bank guideline
Electrician died from electrocution in Chandpur
Govt's knees start trembling after US imposes sanctions: Fakhrul
2 killed, 20 injured in Kushtia clash
AL govt set high standard in holding free election: PM
Tk 758crore realised as toll from Padma Bridge in a year
Two jailed for life in arms smuggling case
Most Read News
Expatriate shot dead in Munshiganj
Benefits of donating blood
Some ways of lessening heat wave impacts  
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins
Woman, daughter found dead in Badda house, husband held
US sanctions: China supports Sheikh Hasina's position
RMG worker killed in road accident, highway blocked for 3 hrs
Week-long Mongolian Food Festival begins in Ctg
PM urges global community to invest in social justice for peaceful world
Employment for the youth is a must
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft