Travel Agent swindles 538 intending Hajj pilgrims

Owner of a Hajj agency, SN Travels and Tours (Hajj Licence No.-1136) of Shyampur's Jurain in Dhaka has fled away after taking money from 538 persons intending to perform Hajj this year. Being deprived of pilgrimage by the agency owner Mohammad Shah Alam, the cheated intending pilgrims on Wednesday blocked the road in front of its office in Mazar Sharif west gate in Jurain and demonstrated against the agency owner.They demanded immediate steps from the government authorities and Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB), so that they can travel Saudi Arabia this year to performing Hajj.Learning the matter, police from Shyampur Police Stations rushed to the spot and discussed with the protestors about their demands. Police tried to resolve the problem discussing with them.Md Shihab Uddin, inspector (investigation) of Shyampur Police Station, told this correspondent that they talked about the matter with the protestors. But, they haven't yet received any official complaint."We have heard that some 538 people were cheated by the Hajj agency. Despite taking money from the pilgrims, the agency owner Shah Alam failed to send them to Saudi Arabia. Now, he and his other support staffs fled away closing the office. The protestors are trying to communicate with the HAAB leaders. Police will extend all kinds of support to the protestors, so that they can perform Hajj," he added.He also informed that despite taking money from more than 600 people, the agency could manage visa for a few of them. The rests remained deprived. "We are trying, so that they can travel Saudi for Hajj."When tried to communicate over phone, Shah Alam couldn't be reached.When contacted, Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) President Shahadat Hossain Taslim told this correspondent that HAAB received the complaints from the deprived pilgrims."We, HAAB and Religious Affairs Ministry, are working to the send them to Hajj this year. Visas for around hundred people have already completed and rests will be completed soon. Hope, all of them will be able to perform Hajj this year," he assured.