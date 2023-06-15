Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 June, 2023, 2:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

China says Hasina's remarks against sanctions speak of int'l community's mind

Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Diplomatic Correspondent


The Chinese Foreign Ministry has said on Wednesday that PM Hasina's remarks against sanctions reflect a 'large part of int'l community's mind.'

"We have noted the recent remarks by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Indeed, while turning a blind eye to its own racial discrimination, gun violence and drug proliferation problems, a certain country has long been interfering in the internal affairs of Bangladesh and many other developing countries under the pretext of democracy and human rights," said Spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin, commenting on sanctions on Bangladesh.
He said Bangladesh and China have been traditionally friendly neighbours.

"We firmly support Bangladesh in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, upholding independent domestic and foreign policies, and pursuing a development path that suits its national realities," said the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson.

He said they stand ready to work together with Bangladesh and other countries to oppose all forms of hegemony and power politics, uphold the UN-centred international system, the international order underpinned by international law, and the basic norms governing international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and build a community with a shared future for mankind.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BB approves 'Digital Banking Guideline'
Dengue: One dies, 201 more hospitalised
Summit gets LNG re-gasification unit at Moheshkhali 
Petrobangla to sign 15-yr contract with Oman for import of LNG
Khaleda's condition now stable: Dr Zahid
Discord over dialouge in AL
BD, WB jointly launch project to improve road safety
Invest in social justice to build just societies worldwide: PM at Work Summit


Latest News
Youth stabbed dead in N'ganj
Razzaque for creating 200-300 mushroom entrepreneurs in every upazila
Man injured in Narayanganj TV blast dies
BB okays Digital Bank guideline
Electrician died from electrocution in Chandpur
Govt's knees start trembling after US imposes sanctions: Fakhrul
2 killed, 20 injured in Kushtia clash
AL govt set high standard in holding free election: PM
Tk 758crore realised as toll from Padma Bridge in a year
Two jailed for life in arms smuggling case
Most Read News
Expatriate shot dead in Munshiganj
Benefits of donating blood
Some ways of lessening heat wave impacts  
Sale of advance train tickets for Eid begins
Woman, daughter found dead in Badda house, husband held
US sanctions: China supports Sheikh Hasina's position
RMG worker killed in road accident, highway blocked for 3 hrs
Week-long Mongolian Food Festival begins in Ctg
PM urges global community to invest in social justice for peaceful world
Employment for the youth is a must
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft