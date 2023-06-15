Six sent to jail over Opu murder

A Dhaka court on Wednesday sent six men to jail after a two -day remand each in a case filed over murder of Sramik League leader Opu Islam in the capital's Badda area.



Metropolitan Magistrate Zaki Al Farabi passed the order as Badda police Sub Inspector Mehedi Hasan, also investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced the six before the court after a two-day remand.



The six accused are Md Shahadat Hossain, Md Morshed Hossain, Md Hamidul Islam, Sonet Sarkar, Mehedi Hasan and Shahjahan Kabir. The case statement is Opu had an altercation with Dhaka International University students Sonet Sarkar, Mehedi Hasan and Shahjahan Kabir at around 7:00pm on Friday in Badda area.