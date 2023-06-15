|
JP nominates Kazi Mamun to Dhaka-17 by polls
Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 48
Jatiya Party nominated Md Mamunur Rashid, the spokesperson of opposition party leader Roushan Ershad. He submitted his nomination papers for the by-election to Jatiya Sangsad-190 (Dhaka 17 seat) on Wednesday.
Jatiya Party's political secretary to the opposition leader, Golam Masih, opposition chief whip Moshiur Rahman Ranga-MP, former state minister for education Golam Sarwar Milan, former presidential advisor Rafiqul Haque Hafiz were present during the submission of nomination paper on Wednesday.