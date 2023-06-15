Video
JP nominates Kazi Mamun to Dhaka-17 by polls

Published : Thursday, 15 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent


Jatiya Party nominated Md Mamunur Rashid, the spokesperson of opposition party leader Roushan Ershad. He submitted his nomination papers for the by-election to Jatiya Sangsad-190 (Dhaka 17 seat) on Wednesday.

Jatiya Party's political secretary to the opposition  leader, Golam Masih, opposition chief whip Moshiur Rahman Ranga-MP, former state minister for education Golam Sarwar Milan, former presidential advisor Rafiqul Haque Hafiz were present during the submission of nomination paper on Wednesday.
It is to be noted that before submitting the nomination papers, the Jatiya Party delegation met Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal and discussed the election related issues.


